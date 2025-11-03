"We Are the New World" - A Global Anthem of Faith, Unity, and Hope Shines at the Vatican

VMPL

Vatican City (Rome) [Italy], November 3: In a historic celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate the Second Vatican Council's declaration on the Church's relation to non-Christian religions thousands gathered at the Vatican's Paul VI Hall to commemorate this landmark document. The program included cultural performances, an unforgettable presentation of "We Are the New World (Keep Doing Good)", heartfelt testimonials, and the address of the Holy Father.

At the heart of this historic commemoration stands His Eminence Cardinal George Koovakad, who leads the Interreligious Dicastery and the 60th Anniversary celebration of Nostra Aetate. A guiding light of interreligious understanding, Cardinal Koovakad has been instrumental in advancing the spirit of dialogue and fraternity envisioned by Nostra Aetate, transforming it into a living testament of unity. Under his leadership, this milestone event reflects the Vatican's continued commitment to fostering peace, harmony, and collaboration among all faiths.

The initiative was created, curated, styled, and presented by Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon, Global Cultural Diplomacy Ambassador, global strategist, and Founder of PACT (Par Anand Charitable Trust), H2OMovement, and Give Life Foundation. Dr. Jon conceptualized We Are the New World as a living movement of unity, humanity, and sustainability a call for the world to walk together in faith and hope.

"We are here for unity, humanity, and sustainability. We walk together in faith and hope."

Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon

The concert opened with the debut of "Believe (The New World)" by AJ Alexander, performed by TheBFly.co GEMZ (Girl Empowerment Movement Zone) led by Elyana Violet, inspiring young changemakers to lead with compassion and courage.

This was followed by a moving Spiritual Integration Medley performed by Vijay Yesudas and Stephen Devassy, originating from Sree Narayana Guru's timeless message "Jaati Bhedam Matha Dwesham" and interwoven with the beloved Malayalam Christian hymn "Deivasneham."

Iulia Vantur, global performing artist and humanitarian, then took the stage with a radiant medley in Romanian, Hindi, and English weaving in a touch of Bollywood magic and bridging continents through faith and melody.

Heartfelt reflections from global leaders deepened the evening's message:

"When I can change, then you can change; when you can change, the world will change."

Aushim Khetarpal, Sai Baba Foundation / Peace Awards

"At Bisleri, we cherish water as the essence of life the sacred gift that nurtures our shared journey as one world, one family."

Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri

"We are one human family blood brothers and blood sisters."

Dr. Bart Fisher, Chairman, Give Life Foundation, joined by Patrick Hughes, President

Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, the acclaimed songwriter and producer behind some of the world's most inspiring global hits for winning several Grammys & working working with Usher,Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey to name a few Boyd wrote and composed "Keep Doing Good (We are the New World)", the anthem celebrating a new age of harmony and hope..

The grand culmination produced and integrated by Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd with PACT united performers and artists from across the globe: Pentatonix, Vijay Yesudas, Iulia Vantur, Stephen Devassy, Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon. Together, they created a transcendent moment a collective symphony of harmony and hope, celebrating one humanity, one light, one Earth.

As the final chorus rose "Gotta keep doing, doing, doing good..." the beautiful children of the world, including Jiselle Boyd, Jason Boyd, and Dr. Thomas Pedre of Sorbonne University GEMZ , joined the performers on stage. Their voices echoed through the auditorium, carrying the message beyond the walls of the Vatican a message of walking together in unity, humanity, and sustainability, lighting the way for generations to come

Following the performance, the We Are the New World delegation was received and blessed by Pope Leo XIV, who offered his warm encouragement for the movement's message of peace and compassion. In a moment of profound symbolism, Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon presented His Holiness with the Lamp of Light representing the flame that dispels the darkness of ignorance and illuminates the path of faith, hope, and love.

"The world needs more than ever the powerful witness of men and women of all religions living together in unity, friendship, and cooperation."

Pope Leo XIV, 2025

This Vatican premiere marks only the beginning as it continues to SuperBowl GEMZ.one February 2026 in California. We Are the New World now embarks on a global tour, spotlighting female leaders and changemakers from CEOs to filmmakers shaping a more compassionate, inclusive, and sustainable future for all.

