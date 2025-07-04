“We Believe KK Would Be Smiling Today” — The Team Behind Humein Asha Hai on Legacy, Hope, and India’s First Music NFT

New Delhi [India], June 28: On June 26, the world heard the iconic voice of KK once again. In this exclusive conversation, the core team behind the release of Humein Asha Hai — composer and lyricist Rahul K, music producer Santosh Nair, and project producer Shree — reflect on the song, the cause, and the innovative technology that's changing the way we connect with music.

“Humein Asha Hai” brings back KK's voice after 17 years. How did this unreleased track come to light, and what made you decide to release it now?

Yes, that's true. The track was recorded back in 2008 but was never released. We felt that now was the right time because the message of the song resonates more powerfully with the world today than ever before. Releasing it on the International Day Against Drug Abuse felt especially meaningful, as the song speaks to that very theme. KK cared deeply about this cause, and unveiling it today felt like the most fitting tribute to both his voice and his values.

What was the emotional journey like for you while working with KK's vocals, knowing he's no longer with us?

It was incredibly emotional. Hearing his voice in the studio again felt like he was right there with us — comforting, powerful, and full of life. It reminded us why he was so special, and it gave the project an energy that can't be explained. His voice still has that rare ability to move people.

Was the song always meant to be a socially conscious piece? Or did its meaning evolve over time?

Originally, it was written with hope in mind. But over time, its relevance deepened. The world has changed, especially in terms of mental health awareness and youth struggles. The song took on a larger meaning — it became more than just a melody. It became a message.

Releasing it on World Drug Day adds powerful context. How do you see this song contributing to youth conversations around addiction and mental health?

We hope it becomes a voice of empathy — a reminder that even in pain, there's light. We didn't want to preach. We wanted to comfort, to inspire. It's not just a song; it's a call for awareness, compassion, and healing.

Rahul, the lyrics of “Humein Asha Hai” carry both pain and light. How did you craft that balance?

The song was inspired by my time volunteering with an NGO that rehabilitates street children affected by drug abuse. Their resilience deeply moved me. Even with so much hardship, they carried immense hope. I wanted the lyrics to reflect that — that hope and struggle often exist together. The message is simple: even in our darkest hours, we are not alone.

Santosh, how did you approach producing a 2008 vocal recording while staying true to KK's original performance?

The goal was to respect KK's raw emotion. I didn't want to overwhelm or “modernize” it too much. Instead, I built around his voice using today's tools to clean and elevate the sound, but I made sure the soul remained untouched. His performance carried everything the song needed.

This release is also India's first music NFT drop via Musecoinx. Why take that route?

We wanted to celebrate KK in a way that bridges legacy and technology. Through Musecoinx, fans can actually own a piece of the song — not just emotionally, but digitally. It felt right for such a meaningful project. KK's legacy deserved something groundbreaking.

What does Musecoinx represent for artists and fans going forward?

It changes everything. We're moving from passive listening to active participation. Fans aren't just supporting the song — they're becoming part of its journey. They have a stake, they're building the legacy with us. It's emotional, and now, it's also empowering.

Shruti Music School UK played a central role in this project. Why was that important?

Shruti Music School is dedicated to nurturing talent and preserving musical heritage. By releasing the song through the school, it became more than just a tribute — it became a platform for music, education, healing, and social change. The school gave the project a heartbeat.

If KK could hear “Humein Asha Hai” today, what do you think he would feel?

We believe he'd smile. Maybe even get emotional. This song stands for everything he believed in — honesty, heart, and hope. We hope the world feels what he always gave us: warmth, strength, and the courage to hope.

“Humein Asha Hai” is now streaming on all major platforms. Fans can engage, support, and even own a piece of the song through Musecoinx — India's first fan-powered music NFT platform.

Follow https://www.instagram.com/shrutimusicschooluk for updates.

More on the platform: www.musecoinx.com

