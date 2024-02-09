"We go into 2024 election with the courage of conviction", says Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], February 9 : Union Minister Piyush Goyal spoke at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2024, emphasizing India's journey towards fiscal stability, honest governance, and developmental aspirations, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When questioned on the confidence that the BJP had on returning to power in 2024, the Minister said the party is confident of the work it had done.

"I can assure you...we are never arrogant. We are confident in our ability, we are confident in the people of India, we are confident that the people of India know what is best for them, their judgement and we are confident that the work we have done to serve the people for ten years will speak for itself. So, there is absolutely no arrogance, there is no over confidence, there is a courage of conviction reflected in our work and we go into the election with that courage of conviction...the conviction that all of you will stand behind good over evil."

Minister Goyal highlighted the government's relentless efforts in combating corruption and inflation while focusing on providing honest governance and fostering development in the Northeast region.

Minister Goyal said, "It is a period of tremendous fiscal stability."

He underscored Prime Minister Modi's unparalleled commitment to ensuring equitable growth and progress across all regions of the country.

"Tell me, one other Prime Minister or government which has focused more on providing honest governance and development to the Northeast as much as PM Modi has", said Goyal.

Reflecting on India's demographic dividend, Minister Goyal emphasized the significance of building an aspirational India, nurturing its burgeoning youth population, which is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's future.

With India projected to become the world's third-largest economy within the next three years, Minister Goyal envisioned an economy poised for exponential growth, aiming to reach USD 5 trillion on a nominal US Dollar GDP basis, with purchasing power parity anticipated to be at least 2.5 times that amount.

Goyal said, "We already are the 5th largest economy in the world, expected to be the 3rd largest in the next 3 years and economy which will not only be USD 5 trillion on a nominal US Dollar GDP basis but also which has a purchasing power parity which is at least 2.5 times that."

Minister Goyal outlined a vision for India to aspire towards a USD 30 trillion economy within the next 25 years, terming it as the 'Amrit Kaal' or golden era.

"This has prepared the nation to aspire USD 30 trillion in the 'Amrit Kaal' in the next 25 years and PM Narendra Modi is working to a plan, working to ensure that every single action of the government, every single rupee that the government spends goes towards the meeting the aspirations of the people of India and to achieve the transformational impact on the lives of the people", said Goyal.

Drawing inspiration from an the economic theory built around four fundamental elements, Minister Goyal lauded the government's efforts in realizing the dreams of 1.24 billion Indians, including initiatives such as the restoration of Lord Ram's birthplace, Ayodhya.

Minister Goyal said, "The famous economist has built his theory around the four elements and I think this government has done honorably on each one of those four right up to realizing the dreams 1.24 billion people to bring back Lord Ram to his birth place".

He reiterated the government's commitment to upholding the aspirations and cultural heritage of the Indian people while driving forward the nation's economic and social progress.

