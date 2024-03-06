'We have a 10 year perfomance record, 25 year road map', says HM Amit Shah at IGF Investment Summit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 : Speaking at the India Global Forum Investment Summit 2024 in Mumbai, Home Minister Amit Shah delivered an address outlining India's future trajectory, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming elections and the country's democratic journey.

Shah commenced his speech by acknowledging the political context, stating, "As elections are on the horizon, whatever I say today will be judged through a political lens."

He underscored the democratic essence of elections, describing them as a "festival of democracy" that will shape India's future for the next 25 years.

"Under the leadership of Modi Ji, today the country is moving forward from being self-confident, self-reliant, dormant to dynamic government, from regressive to progressive growth, and from a fragile economy to a top economy," said Shah.

Setting ambitious goals for the nation, Shah proclaimed, "And I believe that this journey will continue for the decades to come, and the goals set by Modi Ji in front of us, the entire Parliament of the country has ensured that by August 15, 2047, India will be a fully developed nation, India will be a self-reliant country, and India will be counted among the top 3 economies."

He expressed confidence in the roadmap laid out under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi to achieve these objectives.

Reflecting on India's transformative journey under Modi's leadership, Shah highlighted the transition from a self-confident, self-reliant, and dormant state to a dynamic government fostering progressive growth.

He credited PM Modi's vision for steering the nation towards a top economy, overcoming the challenges of a fragile economy and regressive growth patterns.

Shah said, "We have a 10-year performance record and we also have a 25-year roadmap. Union Minister Amit Shah: Before 2014, there were many scams, scams worth 12 lakh crore rupees, the ease of doing business was declining, national security was in a poor state, women were not safe.

He added, "In 2014, we, the BJP, decided to contest under the leadership of Modi, and after 30 years, we achieved a full majority. From 2004 to 2014, the inflation rate was 8.2%, in 2013 it was in double digits, but now we have managed to keep it under 5%. For 10 years, the Sonia-Manmohan government was functioning, many used to describe it as a paralyzed government and no one believed who the PM was at that time."

Drawing attention to the achievements of the past decade, Shah reiterated the government's commitment to a 25-year roadmap for sustained progress.

He reflected on the pre-2014 era marked by scams, economic challenges, and security concerns, contrasting it with the transformative changes witnessed under the BJP's governance.

Addressing criticisms aimed at the previous government, Shah emphasized the need for accountability, stating, "Congress ruled for 55 years, but they cannot account for their significant decisions during their regime."

Highlighting key policy decisions and initiatives undertaken by the government, Shah enumerated landmark measures such as demonetization, GST implementation, surgical strikes, Triple Talaq ban, and the passage of the CAA bill.

He also highlighted the revocation of Article 370 and 35A and the introduction of a new education policy as pivotal steps towards shaping India's future.

Shah said, "We have made many decisions such as demonetization, GST, surgical strikes, Triple Talaq, passing of the CAA bill, and revoking Article 370 and 35A. We have also introduced a new education policy."

Shah underscored the government's economic initiatives, including Production Linked Incentive (PLI), Make in India, Startup India, and Skill India, as catalysts for driving economic growth and fostering innovation.

He praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership in establishing a policy-driven state and affirmed India's commitment to continued progress and prosperity.

Shah stated, "If I talk about the economy, initiatives like Production Linked Incentive (PLI), National Policy on Electronics, Make in India, Startup India, Standup India, Skill India, GST, Digital India, Quantum Mission, New Education Policy, Indian Space Policy, Green Hydrogen Mission, Govardhan, and Green India have worked to shape our economy. The best example of how a policy-driven state functions has been set by Narendra Modi ji, and today, by becoming a policy-driven state, we are moving forward."

