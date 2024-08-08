We have an ambitious plan for expansion! says Lords Hotels & Resorts Founder Pushpendra Bansal

New Delhi (India) August 8: Pushpendra Bansal Is the Man Who Founded the Popular Chain of Hotels and Took It to The Significant Heights Within a Very Short Span of Time

Lords Hotels & Resorts is a leading mid-segment hotel chain in India and Nepal with an ambitious vision for expansion and growth. Currently, consisting of more than 60 properties across India and Nepal, the hotel chain is ready with an impressive expansion plan to make it a brand of 100 hotels in the next three years. The founder of Lords Hotel and Resorts Pushpendra Bansal is of the firm belief that his future venture and growth strategies will make the brand a leading player in this segment, enhancing the presence of his brands in India, Nepal and other emerging markets across globe.

Lords Hotels & Resorts has emerged as one of the fastest growing mid-segment hotel chains in India. Within a decade of its inception, the chain has become a prominent brand in the hospitality industry. Talking about his future expansion plans, Pushpendra Bansal says, “Our immediate aim is to launch our brand as a global entity, with opportunities coming up in Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle East and The USA. In India, we are strengthening our presence in key metro cities alongside making rapid inroads in North-Eastern states.”

Lords Hotels & Resorts believes in a vision to deliver unparalleled ‘True Value Hospitality’ blending the ordinary stay experiences with rich Indian heritage and the timeless rich tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. The seamless integration of contemporary and traditions with quintessential hospitality has made the chain of hotels a preferred choice for business and leisure activities. It firmly believes that ‘luxury should be accessible’ to everyone and offers various types of distinct accommodations – Plaza (4 star), Inn (3 star), Studio Inn (Rooms with smart kitchenette), Eco Inn (Economy) and Resort (Upscale).

A hospitality industry stalwart, Pushpendra Bansal is a man who never stopped believing in his own dreams. He has not only visualized to achieve greater heights in life and business but also made sure that he equally toils hard to make them come true. From being a civil engineer to becoming the prime leader of the hospitality industry in the USA and India, it is no small feat that Pushpendra Bansal has achieved in his two-decade long entrepreneurship sojourn.

As a civil engineer Pushpendra Bansal was deeply involved in expanding his family business in construction, executing projects for L&T, ONGC, ESSAR, Food Corporation of India, Indian Railways and many more. In 2003, when he got the opportunity to move to the US, he shifted his business preferences and started acquiring hotels, motels and resorts in the country, including the reputed brands like Howard Johnson and Comfort Inn.

After commanding a respectable position in the hospitality industry in the USA, Pushpendra Bansal thought of expanding it to India, his homeland. India has emerged as a huge market in the hospitality industry and investing in this growing segment will contribute to India’s growth story too. Bansal with his dedication, strategy and planning ventured into the mid-segment hotel business and established Lord Hotels and Resorts as a crucial player. His vision and focus has resulted in elevating the hotel brand as one of the most prestigious hospitality ventures of recent times.

In the Lords Hotels & Resorts, no matter what, comfort and leisure of all the guests are always prioritized in a way that they get invaluable experiences during their stays. It is this sincere commitment towards the guest that makes it a valuable brand. It represents Indian traditional values with modern hospitality elements, making it the stand out feature of the brand. Pushpendra Bansal’s Lords Hotels & Resorts is now a preferred choice of travellers for business and leisure purposes.

