"We need to build capabilities to lead India into this new technology era," says Jeet Adani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : At the IIT Bombay Techfest 2024, Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, emphasized the transformative role of technology in shaping India's future.

He called for a collective effort to leverage technology not just as a tool, but as a means to fulfill society's greater purpose.

Adani said, "We need to build capabilities to lead India into this new technology era if we want to stay at the top of our game and realize our dream of Vikasit Bharat to become a USD 26 Trillion economy by 2047. As we stand on the brink of this new world, we must all ask ourselves how to ensure the vast potential of technology is harnessed for good."

He added, "There is no limit to where technology can go or lead us, but it is our generation's responsibility to guide its journey. For that, each one of us needs to look beyond the classical definition of technology as a tool and start looking at technology as a means to fulfil a purpose, the larger purpose of meeting our society's needs."

Jeet Adani also shared remarkable insights into the Adani Group's groundbreaking initiatives in renewable energy.

Reflecting on their achievements, he spoke of the world's largest solar power plant built in Kamudi, Tamil Nadu, in 2016.

Adani stated, ""In 2016 we completed what was at that point in time the world's largest solar powerplant - in Kamudi in Tamil Nadu. It was built in a record time of eight months. That means we were adding 2.7 megawatts every day. Today we are building another renewable energy plant in Khavda near the border of Gujarat and Pakistan."

"If you thought that Kamudi was big, this is supermassive, to say the least. It is five times the size of the Paris metropolitan area and when completed it will generate 30 gigawatts of renewable energy making it the world's largest man-made source of power, renewable or otherwise," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor