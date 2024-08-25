We should have the ability to create crucial technologies on our own: MeitY Secretary

New Delhi [India], August 25 : The Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S Krishnan, inaugurated the Model Indigenous Electric Vehicle Charging Station at the C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram Technopark Campus on Sunday.

S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, said, "We should have the ability to create crucial technologies on our own."

According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, this facility will feature various AC and DC fast chargers for a range of vehicles, from two-wheelers to heavy trucks. It aims to advance the ecosystem for EV charging infrastructure by promoting research, development, commercialization, and manufacturing of indigenous EV chargers.

Additionally, Shri S. Krishnan inaugurated the Hardware Emulation Facility at C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram, which supports start-ups under the C2S programme and the DLI Scheme of MeitY.

This centre will assist in the development, testing, and validation of hardware designs for VLSI and SoC technologies, offering resources for emulating hardware designs on reconfigurable platforms like FPGAs.

In his address, S Krishnan emphasised the importance of developing intellectual property in India for industrial applications to maintain the country's technological edge.

He said, "Creating intellectual property in India for use in industrial application is very important for making sure that India stays ahead. The government has target to introduce Electric Vehicle and renewable solutions in the country. Developing technologies and solutions in these areas will play a very important role to indigenising and making India self sustainable."

During the event, several key announcements were made.

C-DAC (T) and IISc Bangalore's high voltage, high-frequency planar magnetics technology was transferred to Reliamotive Labs, Bangalore. This technology can design and test planar inductors and transformers for various applications up to 10kV and frequencies up to 200 kHz.

C-DAC (T) signed a memorandum of understanding with L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited to develop VEGA processor-based SoCs for various applications.

An agreement was signed between C-DAC (T), C-DAC Chennai, and Aheesa Digital Innovations Pvt. Ltd. to develop network security solutions, including CDAC Rakshak and Darpan Virtual Network Solutions. These solutions feature indigenous AI algorithms and custom engines for cyber forensics and network softwarization.

C-DAC (T) partnered with Hykon India Ltd. for the development and deployment of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), and Vehicle-to-Building (V2B) technologies, aimed at integrating power and transportation to support the grid and promote sustainable electric drive transportation.

An agreement was signed with JMV LPS for the development and deployment of smart metre technologies for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), enhancing the capabilities of traditional smart metres.

Hykon India Ltd., in collaboration with C-DAC (T), launched Hybrid Power Conditioning Systems for Microgrids. These systems, developed under the NaMPET programme, offer resilient industrial microgrid solutions with robust hardware, advanced cooling systems, and grid synchronisation features.

The inauguration and announcements were attended by SK Marwaha, E Magesh, Kalai Selvan, Dr Om Krishan Singh, and representatives from various industry partners.

