"We strongly support India's drive towards renewables": Australian High Commissioner

New Delhi [India], July 9 : Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, on Wednesday reflected on Australia's support for India's push towards renewable energy.

While speaking at the India Energy Storage Week (IESW), Phillip Green said, "We strongly support India's drive towards renewables. India is very important to the world."

Green emphasised the scale and seriousness of Australia's involvement. "We have more than 22 companies and around 40 people here, virtually all the Australian states are involved," he said.

Australia's High Commissioner to India also outlined about the deep complementarity between the two nations, especially in the context of green technology and energy.

"We are very strong in minerals and metals that are essential for battery storage. We are very strong in skills and capabilities, and universities and technical colleges are very important for upskilling and the Indian population for the new green energy revolution," he noted.

Highlighting Australia's strength in innovation, Green added, "We also have a very high level of. Of green tech, nine Australia is a place with a large amount of innovation, but the population is small and a long way from a large supply chain."

Additionally, Green also reflected on the scalability of Australian solutions in India's vast market. Green emphasised the long-term vision for collaboration.

"India is a country with a large population, and this is a place where Australian innovation can scale and globalise. That's why we are going big here on India Energy Storage Week," he said.

Last week, Philip Green also emphasised the urgency of establishing a smoother supply chain for Australian critical minerals, particularly lithium, to India, as part of broader efforts to enhance the country's green energy sector.

On Friday, while speaking to ANI, Green highlighted Australia's role as a major producer of critical minerals and its strategic importance as a Quad member, noting that one of the aspects of the alliance is to ensure "high-quality supplies" of these minerals are available to India.

