"We want the nation corruption free," says Union Minister Piyush Goyal lashing out at the opposition

New Delhi [India], March 28 : Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday hit out at the opposition for their stand on corruption saying that while the BJP was committed to eradicate corruption the opposition wanted to indulge in it. Goyal was speaking at the Times Now summit.

Goyal reiterated the BJP's dedication to eradicating corruption, emphasising ongoing efforts to clean the system.

"We want to make our nation corruption-free. They (Oppn) want to save their corruption, but we want to eradicate it. They will have to pay for what they have done...." the Minister said.

Refering to his tenure as the coal minister, Piyush Goyal added, "I have seen the coal files, when I was the coal minister. The decisions taken by the Congress government can keep one awake at night."

Responding to a query on whether the BJP could consider Arvind Kejriwal joining the party in the future, Piyush Goyal stated unequivocally, "People who have looted the country, who have made tall claims and promises to the people of Delhi and let down the mandate of the people, will never be welcomed in the BJP."

Regarding the functioning of investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Goyal emphasised their independence and the importance of fulfilling their mandate.

He underscored the significance of these agencies in upholding the rule of law and combating corruption.

Minister Goyal said, "If the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are doing their job, then they are independent organizations and fulfilling their mandate."

In a sharp critique of opposition parties, Goyal questioned their coherence and leadership.

"Opposition should first be sure of who is representing them and who is their leader. We don't have clarity on who will be the face of the opposition against Modi Ji. Why are they not announcing their Prime Ministerial candidate?" Goyal said.

Referring to the reported confusion within opposition ranks, he remarked, "Rahul Gandhi's party is unable to decide whether they want to unite or divide India."

When questioned about his own electoral prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Goyal expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the BJP's popularity. Goyal is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North.

"Surprises can happen, but with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership that he has given to the country in the last 10 years, with the popularity he enjoys today across the country, including North Mumbai, I don't think I have much to fear" he said.

"Certainly, there's been a change in the type of work. But there's nothing new. I have been helping others fight elections for almost 35 years now, so it will be fun to do for myself this time" the Minister added.

The Mumbai North seat will go to the polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 20. The results of the elections are scheduled for June 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor