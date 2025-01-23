Web Series 'GRIHA LAXMI' on Epicon - Prahlad Kakar's creative excellence and Hina Khan's spectacular performance make it a must-watch

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 23: "Grihalaxmi" on Epic On, starring the talented Hina Khan, delivers an incredible performance under the direction of Rumaan Kidwai and produced by Kaushik Izardar and Creatively supervised by Prahlad Kakar, this series is a must-watch.

Featuring an outstanding supporting cast including Chunky Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Rahul Dev, "Grihalaxmi" tells the extraordinary story of an ordinary housewife named Laxmi in Uttarakhand, portrayed by Hina Khan. Struggling to support her family, Laxmi stumbles upon a stash of weed during a police raid. She decides to start selling it to save her family from a local moneylender's debt, played convincingly by Hariish. As she expands her operation, she takes over the weed market in the small town through a series of tough and risky moves. The master drug lord, played by Chunky Pandey, begins to investigate this unusual phenomenon of being bypassed. Laxmi must navigate the dangerous underworld of drug dealing while keeping her secret hidden from her family and the ruthless police officer, portrayed by Rahul Dev. From washing dishes to washing weed, Laxmi transforms into a fearless and defiant woman by the end of the series, ready to take on any challenge.

In this gripping tale of suspense and danger, Laxmi fights with all her survival instincts to protect her family and her empire while grappling with the morality of her actions and the dangerous consequences of her choices. Hina Khan's portrayal of Laxmi showcases her resilience and courage in the face of unprecedented danger, portraying the transformation from a housewife to a powerful figure with elegance and restrained power.

Kaushik Izardar, the producer of Kaans Production and Entertainment studio, believes that this new project will make a significant impact in a highly competitive market. Rumaan Kidwai, the director, has skilfully captured the emotions and essence of each character with a well-crafted screenplay.

Prahlad Kakar, the creative Producer of the show, has acknowledged Kaushik Izardar's unwavering support in maintaining high production value despite various challenges. He has expressed his gratitude towards Aditya Pittie of Epicon for approving and commissioning the project, as well as for his substantial contribution to the overall look, feel, and successful marketing efforts of the channel.

Experience Hina's captivating story in Griha Laxmi, streaming exclusively on EPIC On from January 16th. Don't miss this incredible transformation of Hina Khan like never before!"

Trailer Link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ahiOUDrUik&t=11s

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor