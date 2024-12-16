WEBCon 2024: Redefining education and business through global collaboration

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 16: B2B Market Media | The Founder Media, along with IAMA International, organised the third edition of World Education & Business Conclave & Awards 2024 (WEBCon 2024) uder the theme "The Convergence of Technology, Innovation, and Business Across the Globe," WEBCon 2024 gathered leaders from the education industry comprising Chancellors, Vice-Chancellors, Directors, Principals, Founders of universities, schools and EdTech companies to discuss the future of education, and to cope with the dynamic challenges in the system. Comprising more than 200 participants, the conclave saw engaging discussions and a collective vision for improved and more tech-focussed student-centric education.

Partners for the conclave were Guidance Forever, Kalinga University, Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, AICTE, CODETANTRA, Mufin Pay, Hedge Money, Depioneer Group of Companies, Canon, Fitron - The Sports School, Association of Indian Principals and Skills Reform.

The inaugural session was graced by the Chief Guest Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

Addressing the audience on the topic Shaping the Future: The Role of Innovation and Global Collaboration in Education and Business, Choudhary said, "India's rapid growth is paving the way for us to become the third-largest economy, a remarkable achievement as we have already risen from the 11th to the fifth position. To sustain this momentum, we must focus on innovations that foster collective growth. Leveraging technology to provide better educational access to students in remote areas is one such transformative step. Platforms like WEBCon serve as a source of inspiration, motivating us to continue growing and improving ourselves for a better future."

Following his inaugural speech, Guest of Honour, Wennyie Konyak, Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, Government of Nagaland, also addressed the attendees.

He said, "Today, at the conclave, I am here to learn from all of you. For a small state like ours, WEBCon provides a remarkable opportunity to gain knowledge and insights while identifying innovative solutions that have the potential to inspire future generations."

Besides, Dr Chandrasekhar Buddha, Chief Coordinating Officer (COO), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education, Government of India; Dr Ved Prakash Yadav, Former Chairman, Board of School Education Haryana; Dr Shankar Goenka, Author, Coach and TEDx speaker; and Kashish Jhamb, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Association for Indian Principals, too graced the inaugural session.

The key dignitaries, who graced the inaugural session, began the day with the lightning of a lamp, along with Anupam Gupta and Ashish Srivastava, Co-Founders and Directors, B2B Market Media | The Founder Media and Dr. Bikash Sharma, President, IAMA International Open University, Florida & Guidance Forever.

Following the inaugural session, Anupam Gupta and Ashish Srivastava, Co-Founders and Directors, B2B Market Media | The Founder Media, unveiled "The Educator" magazine, along with the key dignitaries and Akanki Sharma, Founding Editor, The Educator magazine.

Speaking about WEBCon 2024, Dr. Bikash Sharma said, "The third edition of the World Education and Business Conclave 2024 was well managed and coordinated by Anupam, Ashish and the team at B2B Events. The conclave itself saw a seamless flow of knowledge sharing across the spectrum with zero hiccups. We, at the IAMA International Group & Guidance Forever, are proud to have been associated with this conclave as a co-organiser and host."

Anupam, Ashish and Dr. Bikash Sharma also announced about the next conclave being organized by Guidance Forever in association with B2B Market Media - The Founder Media and IAMA group - National Education Conference & Awards 2025 under the theme of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 to be held on 21st January 2025 at The Constitution Club, New Delhi and invited educational brands and leaders, Policymakers and Corporate leaders to come together, brainstorm and prepare a strategic roadmap on Education Sector's Contribution towards attainment of Viksit Bharat goals.

Following the magazine launch, the conclave ran parallel in two parts. One catered to higher education and the other focused on school education. The higher education had five panel discussions on various topics.

The panel discussion topics were - 1. "The Future of Hybrid Learning: Balancing Online and In-Person Education", 2. "Developing Future Leaders: Skills beyond Technology", 3. "Smart Campuses: Integrating IoT and Big Data for Enhanced Student Experience", 4. "International MOOCs: Expanding Access to Quality Education Worldwide" and 5. "Digital Transformation: Navigating the New Frontier".

The school track consisted of four panel discussions. The topics were 1. "National Education Policy (NEP 2020): Universal Quality School Education", 2. "Educating the Educators: The Trailblazers of Changes in School Education", 3. "EdTech Ecosystem: Building Collaborative Networks for Schools" and 4. "The future of Assessments in the Tech-driven Classroom".

WEBCon also saw a convocation ceremony by IAMA International Open University, Florida wherein five people were felicitated. While Srivastava was conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Research and Media, Gupta was conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Research and Policy relating to digital media.

Besides, Mughavi A Tuccu was recognised for his contributions to promote social justice, advocating for the rights of marginalised communities and advancing education in India, particularly in the north-eastern region of India and Prakash Nanjappa was honoured for his contributions to sports in India. As an Arjuna Awardee, his dedication, achievements and leadership have advanced the sporting landscape, inspiring generations of athletes across the nation. Laldinliana was also conferred an Honorary Doctorate for his contributions to the promotion of entrepreneurship in Mizoram.

The day ended with the World Education and Business (WEB) Awards 2024 to celebrate excellence in the education sector. The awards were conferred by Nanjappa and Dr Sharma.

The other award winners at the conclave were:

Edusecure, Mayoor Chopasni School, Nirmala Matha Convent School, Dhruv Public School, Ambience Public School, Maple Bear South Asia (Maple Bear Canadian Pre-school), Kangaroo Kids International Preschool, Makoons Group of Schools, Bachpan Play School, Mindanao State University, Institute of Professional Excellence and Management, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Future University, Maaun Group of Institutions, Holy Spirit University of Atlanta, The Popsicles Early Learning, Shree Maharishi College of Vedic Astrology, GL Bajaj Institute of Management, GNIOT MBA Institute, Stephen Business School, Future University, Swami Vivekanand Institute of Engineering & Technology and International Education Accreditation Council.

