WebTale Media by Rudra Ravi Sharma assisting political parties to succeed through social media

With the world switching to everything digital and social media promotions, online presence is an important part even when it comes to political parties.

The most important aspect to triumph political parties is to run social-media friendly campaigns for positive outcomes, WebTale Media founded by the social media expert, Rudra Ravi Sharma is one leading digital communication platform that is a team of talented professionals, the company has conducted many successful regional and national electoral campaigns for some of the leading national and regional political parties.

is a full-service media relations and digital communications agency offering realistic, time-bound and specifically customised solutions for Political PR, Social Media & branding strategy. With the founder, Rudra Ravi Sharma's experience in the industry and dreams in his eyes he has lead an ambitious career in the field. He is an ideal example of unboxing conventional ways of running processes especially in politics. Staring out his journey in 2010 and holding a vast knowledge about social media and over the years he caught the hidden aspect of new technology. Rudra Ravi Sharma understands and trusts to be candid and authentic.

Recently while sharing his vision said, "Social media is the future and no one can contest this. Today, social media influencers are shaping consumer behaviour in a manner never seen before. My goal is to use the power of social media to bring a shift in the field of political campaigning."

Even before social media presence wasn't that influential, Rudra saw the potential and today WebTale Media is focusing on catering to the emerging digital space through groundbreaking methodologies and innovation. We believe slowly but eventually every political party will adapt to social media to produce successful campaigns.

