WeddingWire India hosts an Industry First Wedding Conference 2023 in the Capital

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 21: WeddingWire India, the Indian subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide, a leading wedding technology platform connecting engaged couples with local wedding professionals, successfully hosted India's first-of-its-kind wedding conference series on June 9th at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences. The brand's focus behind this unique event was to give vendors, partners and industry leaders an opportunity for learning, networking, exploring, and understanding the changing landscape & trends of the Indian as well as the Global wedding Industry, understanding the opportunities that lie ahead of us.

The goal is to be one of the biggest series of wedding industry conferences conceptualised to promote learning, networking and business opportunities in the Indian wedding industry. The conference was meticulously curated to provide a platform for vendors in the wedding industry to engage with esteemed industry leaders and help invoke a thought to help build a strong presence in the market. During the half day- event, vendors and WWI team engaged with industry leaders and explored strategies for revenue growth using WWI's wedtech solutions, and also delved into customer acquisition & experience tactics. The highlight of the event was the two insightful talks on The Future of Indian Weddings by AJ Tills, VP of International Marketing at The Knot Worldwide and Marketing your Wedding Business in 2023 by Sorav Jain, Digital Marketing Expert. Apart from this, the panel discussion hosting Himanshu Baid (Rimjhim Photography), Kaveri Vij (Designer Events Inc), Alok Chakravarty (The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts), Manvir Singh Anand (Knight Gourmet) focused on delighting couples with amazing client experience.

Sharing his experience of the conference, AJ Tills, Vice President of International Marketing, said, "The wedding market in India already sits as a world leader, with more than 10-12 million weddings happening every year and an estimated value of USD$100B. We're seeing more and more couples and families increasingly adopt digital wedding planning platforms and we're proud that WeddingWireIndia is helping to define the wedtech category. Our Wedding vendors are and will always play an important role in our growth, and this event was a channel to recognise and celebrate them."

Ankit Antwal, Head of Sales, WeddingWire India, while talking about the event says, "In the wedding industry, the lifespan of a customer is relatively short, emphasising the need to continuously incorporate innovative sales approaches to enhance brand awareness and recall. The B2B event served as a platform to educate and upskill our vendor partners, aiming to strengthen their sales approach. I firmly believe that the event successfully fulfilled its purpose, equipping our partners with valuable knowledge and strategies to thrive in this dynamic industry."

Alok Chakravarty, Senior Area Director for Sales & Distribution, The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts, while attending the event says "The event has been a one-of-a-kind experience. Engaging with industry leaders, discovering innovative solutions, and forging valuable partnerships has reinforced our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences. This event has inspired us to embrace new technologies, and continuously exceed guest expectations. We are excited to implement the valuable insights gained here, ensuring we remain a beacon of excellence in the ever-evolving hospitality landscape."

The Delhi Chapter served as the inaugural phase of this first-of-its-kind wedding industry conference. The event proved to be an immense success witnessing the participation from a select few vendors. As a prominent wed-tech platform, WeddingWire India aims to continue its commitment to the overall industry growth. The brand will focus on curating more such experiences as they play a vital role in educating and initiating conversations across all segments of the wedding industry. Inspired by the success of the Delhi Chapter, WeddingWire India is confident in the triumph of future conference series planned in other cities across the country. In line with its commitment to maximise visibility for vendors, the brand encourages them to easily register on their website using the following link: bit.ly/B2Bweddingindustryconference.

WeddingWire India, launched in mid-2017, is a wedding technology platform in India connecting engaged couples with local wedding professionals. It is a subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide which operates a suite of lifestyle brands in 16 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The virtual marketplace is a destination for wedding planning requirements with a robust vendor directory covering over 70,000 vendors across categories such as venues, photography, hair, and makeup, catering, music, etc. It is dedicated to building innovative tools and resources and is present across apps, websites, and mobile web to simplify and inspire the wedding planning process that is unique to its customers. From vendor management, checklist, website creation, budget allocation, guest list creation, community ideas, and inspiration, millions of couples search, compare and connect with required wedding services from WeddingWire India's vast directory of vendors.

The Knot Worldwide inspires, informs, and celebrates people as they navigate and enjoy life's biggest moments, through The Knot and its subsidiaries- WeddingWire, Bodas.net, Hitched.co.uk, WeddingWire.in, WeddingWire.ca, Matrimonio.com, Mariages.net, and other brands. The company has US offices in New York, New York; Washington, DC; Norwalk, Connecticut; Austin, Texas; Omaha, Nebraska; and Portland, Oregon; and international offices in Barcelona, Spain; Galway, Ireland; Guangzhou, China; Gurgaon, India; and London, England.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor