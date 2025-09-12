Weekend Student Training Program on AI/ML at IIIT Hyderabad

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 12: IHub-Data is bringing out a six-month weekend training program on AI/ML for undergraduate engineering students pursuing 4-year B Tech program in AICTE-affiliated technical institutions in or around Hyderabad. The program would enable students appreciate different approaches while attempting solutions to problems using AI/ML techniques. Classes would be conducted on all weekends at IIIT Hyderabad. Students residing in and around Hyderabad, only need apply.

"AIML programs conducted by IHub-Data have helped students immensely in the past. An intense engagement with classical and modern approaches in AIML with supporting hands-on tutorial sessions have created a joyful learning experience for participants." says Dr CK Raju, Head of Educational Programs at IHub-Data.

Key Highlights

Start Date: 28 September 2025

Timings: 10:30am on all Sundays

Duration: 6 months

Coordinator: Faheema VV, faheema.vv@ihub-data.iiit.ac.in

Course Webpage: ihub-data.ai/archives/events/

Last Date for applying: Saturday, 20 Sep 2025

IHub-Data has been established by IIIT Hyderabad as its research-translation centre for data-driven technologies, as part of National Mission for Integrated Cyber-Physical Systems, a nation-wide network mission project, funded by Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India, since 2021.

