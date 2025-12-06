Weekly 'Organic Bazaar' organised in MP's Neemuch, consumers praise novel initiative 

Bhopal, Dec 6 An organic food 'bazaar' (market) was organised in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district recently, which saw a large gathering of food producers as well as consumers, giving an impetus to the natural farming amid growing health concerns because of vegetables and fruits grown with large doses of pesticides.

The one-of-its-kind initiative launched by Neemuch Municipal Council aligns with the focus and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the promotion of organic farming across the country.

The organic food market, organised weekly, offers a platform to crop growers to showcase their organic products while bringing the health-conscious people to purchase chemical-free, fertiliser-free vegetables, fruits, spices and other products.

The huge turnout of people at the 'Organic Bazaar' in Neemuch brightened prospects of farmers growing organic food while also offering consumers a chance to make their food choices by prioritising organic over fertiliser-driven crops.

Many customers, who hopped on the 'organic bazaar' for buying organic foods, also shared their happiness and joy over the initiative.

Kanwarlal Ahir, a customer, said, "A variety of organic vegetables and fruits are available here. I have bought organic brinjal and tomatoes. I urge all citizens to adopt organic farming."

"In today's current situation, youths are getting heart attacks. They eat fruits and vegetables containing chemicals, and the use of chemical fertilisers is the reason behind all these diseases," Ahir said.

Shopkeeper Bhagirath Nagda said that he brought organic crops produced at his farm, including vegetables, fruits, coriander and ashwagandha powder.

"Ashwagandha powder has received a very good response. Coriander has been sold," he added.

Dr. Yatin Mehta, a Project Director at the Neemuch Agriculture Department, told IANS that the initiative was launched under the auspices of the state government to fulfil the organic farming goals, as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

"We have invited farmers practising organic farming. They have presented their products. Last year, we organised fairs at 10-12 locations, and received a very good response from the city residents, so we are trying to restart it again. Some people have brought vegetables, including eggplant, tomato, turmeric, coriander, spinach, fenugreek, and other routine vegetables farmers grow. They have also brought organic wheat and spices," he informed.

The state administration has also appealed to citizens to encourage consumers to purchase organic products and strengthen the Centre's resolve of "Healthy India - Prosperous India."

