Welcoming Ibrahim Ali Khan as the New Fragrance Local Ambassador

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Azzaro is pleased to announce Ibrahim Ali Khan, emerging actor, style icon, and one of India's most promising young talents, as its new Fragrance Local Ambassador. Ibrahim will feature in the upcoming Azzaro Wanted campaign, showcasing the new Forever Wanted Elixir fragrance.

Created to seduce and be desired, Azzaro Wanted fragrances are crafted for those who live life to the fullest and celebrate elegance, hedonism, and audacity.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's effortless charisma, distinctive style and energetic lifestyle perfectly resonate with the vibrant and daring spirit of the brand. He represents a new generation of men who embrace individuality and live each moment with passion and confidence.

"Ibrahim has a magnetic personality, a genuine and captivating aura that made him a perfect match to embody the bold spirit of Azzaro Wanted in India," said Mr. Charles-Alexandre Boczmak, General Manager of L'Oreal International Distribution SAPMENA.

Speaking about this partnership, Ibrahim Ali Khan added, "Azzaro Wanted isn't just a range of fragrances, it's an attitude. Strong, bold and full of character, it captures my spirit perfectly."

Ibrahim will lend his image to the new Azzaro Wanted local campaign, featuring the Forever Wanted Elixir fragrance. Representing Azzaro Wanted, this fragrance is designed for those who thrive on daring self-expression. Forever Wanted Elixir is the essence of seduction - an unforgettable and irresistible signature. Wear it once, and its scent becomes an eternal echo, a fragrance forever etched in memory.

A rising star in the Indian film industry, Ibrahim Ali Khan is rapidly emerging as a youth icon. With his modern sense of style, natural screen presence, and a rapidly growing fan base of over 1.4 million followers on Instagram since his debut, he represents the evolving face of new-age masculinity. Beyond his professional journey, Ibrahim is widely admired for his grounded personality and effortless charm, making him a cultural trendsetter and the perfect face for Azzaro's new chapter.

Azzaro Fragrances celebrates life with boldness, charisma, and authenticity. Inspired by founder Loris Azzaro's Mediterranean roots, the brand embodies the art of living through luminous, vibrant scents that capture intensity and seduction. From the timeless Azzaro Pour Homme to the iconic Chrome and Wanted lines, Azzaro creates fragrances that dare, surprise, and inspire - for those who live every moment to the fullest.

