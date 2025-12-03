Welex Care Strengthens Its Commitment to Natural, Safe Health Care Solutions

Welex Care reinforces its commitment to safe, natural health solutions.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1:Welex Care, a trusted name in herbal healthcare with 46 years of export experience, reinforces its commitment to safe, natural solutions for chronic health conditions. Backed by robust R&D and multiple international certifications, the company provides clinically tested Ayurvedic supplements designed to address everyday health challenges without the side effects commonly associated with long-term allopathic use.

Legacy and Growth in Global Ayurvedic Healthcare

Founded in 1979, Welex Care has grown into a global supplier of premium Ayurvedic products. The company's portfolio focuses on long-term wellness and chronic conditions such as digestive disorders, joint problems, liver support, urinary issues, and respiratory concerns. Welex Care products are made from 100% Ayurvedic herbs and extracts, formulated to work with the body's natural systems and to treat issues at their root rather than simply masking symptoms.

Quality Certifications and Global Reach

Quality and trust are central to Welex Care's approach. The company operates a modern, environmentally friendly manufacturing facility that is WHO-GMP certified and complies with FDA, ISO 9001:2015, FSSAI, Kosher, Sattvik, and Halal standards. These certifications complement a track record of export excellence. Welex Care exports to more than 20 countries, including the USA, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria and Nepal. The company has also been recognised with industry honours such as the Chemexcil Award for excellence in exports (Ministry of Commerce, 1999) and multiple Pharmexcil Best Exporters Awards.

Research-Backed Ayurvedic Formulations

Scientific rigour supports Welex Care's traditional formulations. Several products have been clinically tested in government-approved hospitals under medical supervision, with clinical trials registered on CTRI and some results published in reputable international medical journals. Manufacturing and packaging are fully automated, ensuring consistent quality and presentation for global markets.

“Welex Care's mission is simple: help people live hale and hearty using nature's healing power,” said Mrs Priya Roopam Bhatt, Director. “Our vision is to grow the herbal way and remain a trusted member of the global healthcare family. We combine traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern research to offer safe, efficacious and plant-based options for chronic health management.”

Key Products

Ayurhoids: formulated for piles, offering a natural approach to support digestive and rectal health. • Ayulax: designed for constipation relief and to support healthy bowel habits.

Ayulite: a liver tonic intended to support liver function and overall detoxification.

Ayuasmo: targeted at respiratory health to support breathing and lung function.

Ayucid: formulated for acidity and digestive comfort.

These products are sugar-free, vegan, and positioned as safe alternatives that can be integrated into daily health routines. Welex Care emphasises that its supplements are complementary to medical advice and are not intended to replace prescribed treatments.

Welex Care's competitive edge lies in its combination of heritage, certification and research. The company was an early adopter of WHO-GMP standards in Maharashtra and is among the first herbal firms in the state to achieve

this recognition. With a dedicated R&D team and a suite of over 17 proven products for chronic ailments, Welex Care continues to expand its global reach while maintaining strict quality controls and clinical oversight.

About Welex Care

Welex Laboratories Private Ltd. markets its range under the brand name Welex Care. The company's mission is to help people live healthier lives using natural, time-tested remedies. Its vision is to grow sustainably, always prioritising quality, adaptability and trust.

For further information on Welex Care and its product range, please visit: https://welexcare.com/

Disclaimer: This press release is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult a doctor before taking any decisions.