Well-funded initiative; focusing on wide range of projects across India: German Ambassador

New Delhi, (India), August 14 : The Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) between Germany and India is a well-funded initiative, allocating over Euro 1 billion annually to a range of specific projects across India, said German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann.

Launched in 2022, the initiative has focused on a wide range of projects from reforestation efforts in the Northeast to agroecological projects in Andhra Pradesh, and urban public transport enhancements in Bangalore and Ahmedabad, the ambassador said in an interview.

Ackermann emphasized the pride both nations share in developing these projects together, underlining the importance of the collaboration in driving sustainable development.

" GSDP is a partnership that goes for roughly 10 years and is well-funded with 10 billion Euros, roughly 1 billion, even a little more, is going to the Indian projects we are developing together with the Indian sides," the ambassador said.

"It is a very interesting partnership, because there are very many projects, very specific projects, starting with forests in the northeast, going to agroecology in Andhra, going to public transport in Bangalore and Ahmedabad. So we are really very, very proud of covering the whole subcontinent together with our Indian partners in a very good way," he added.

The India-Germany Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) is a collaborative initiative aimed at advancing green and sustainable development goals. Launched in May 2022, it focuses on addressing key environmental challenges such as climate change, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure.

The partnership seeks to strengthen cooperation between India and Germany in areas like climate action, biodiversity conservation, and green growth. It involves both governmental and private sector stakeholders from both countries working together on various projects.

When asked about the defence cooperation between Germany and India, the ambassador asserted the defence ties have significantly strengthened in recent months, as both countries deepen their military collaboration.

Ackermann highlighted the growing engagement in joint military activities, emphasizing the importance of this partnership. "Defense cooperation has developed a lot over the last couple of months, and that goes along with the fact that we have been much more engaged in our military cooperation," Ackermann noted.

