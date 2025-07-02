Wellington College International Pune Receives the Prestigious IBDP Accreditation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 2: Wellington College International Pune (WCI Pune) has received its official accreditation as an IB School, authorised to offer the prestigious International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) from Aug 2025. This marks a significant milestone for the school and continues to grow as a centre of academic excellence and innovation.

The Headmaster, Dr. Murray, adds:

"We are delighted to have achieved this IBDP accreditation, representing the culmination of years of dedication and diligence by all in the Wellington College Pune team. I am thrilled that the school will now welcome our new Grade 11 IBDP students and, as we move into our world-class and bespoke Senior School facilities in August 2025, the timing could not be better! With a full academic and holistic programme now provided, incorporating both Cambridge IGCSE and then the IBDP, Wellington College looks forward to the students attaining outstanding results in the years to come!"

The IBDP is globally recognised for its rigorous academic framework, focus on critical thinking, global awareness, and holistic student development. It is designed to develop inquiring, knowledgeable, and caring young people who are motivated to succeed and make a difference in the world. Students engage in independent research, reflective thinking, and a wide range of subjects that prepare them for top universities and lifelong learning.

WCI Pune now joins a respected network of IB Schools committed to delivering high-quality, international education in India. Backed by the legacy of Wellington College, UK (est. 1853), and rooted in the values of courage, respect, integrity, responsibility, and kindness, WCI Pune blends global excellence with Indian vibrancy. Set on a 10-acre, sustainably designed campus, the school offers world-class facilities and a truly holistic education that nurtures confident, compassionate, and globally minded leaders.

Starting August 2025, WCI Pune will welcome its first IBDP cohort, offering students in Pune access to one of the world's most respected pre-university qualifications. This development further strengthens the school's mission to nurture curious, compassionate, and confident learners who are prepared for global challenges and meaningful impact.

