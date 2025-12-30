Wellman by Meyer Vitabiotics Collaborates with 120 Bahadur as a Promotional Partner

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: Wellman is proud to announce its collaboration with 120 Bahadur, a film that brings one of the most remarkable stories of courage to the big screen. The partnership highlights a shared belief in discipline, consistency and the kind of strength that's built through everyday habits.

120 Bahadur has already created strong anticipation with its intense visuals and committed performances. Farhan Akhtar's role required long hours, demanding locations and sustained focus. He has spoken about the routines that kept him steady through the shoot, and Wellman continues to be a part of his daily preparation.

For Wellman, this collaboration reflects what the brand truly stands for: practical, reliable support for men who want to feel at their best. No noise, no grand claims. Just nutrition designed to help maintain energy, clarity and balance.

"With 120 Bahadur, we are celebrating discipline, endurance and clarity of purpose. These qualities align closely with Wellman's mission to support men in staying active, focused and at their best," said Mr. Rajesh Tawade, Director of Meyer Vitabiotics.

"The film's portrayal of commitment and controlled strength reflects the values behind Wellman. It's a story grounded in preparation and consistency, which mirrors the way we approach men's wellness," added Mr. Tejprakash Mishra, Business Head-OTX of Meyer Vitabiotics.

"We're delighted to partner with Wellman for 120 Bahadur. The film's spirit lies in preparation, resilience and staying steady under pressures, which naturally align with Wellman's focus on energy, balance, and everyday wellbeing," commented Ms. Nidhi Mehta, Marketing Director, Excel Entertainment.

