Wellness Space Unveils Pioneering Study on the Impact of Personal Interviews in Understanding Childhood Trauma

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 1: The research team at Wellness Space has recently published a groundbreaking article in the Journal of the Society for Social Work and Research (The University of Chicago Press Journals), highlighting the crucial role of personal interviews in assessing childhood trauma (G. Y. Trivedi et al., 2024). Led by Dr Gunjan Trivedi, the study demonstrated the significance of personal interviews in understanding the history of childhood trauma among adults seeking professional help.

In collaboration with experts, including Dr Hemalatha Ramani, Riri G Trivedi, Dr Anita Kumar (Psychologist), and Dr S Kathirvel (PGIMER, Chandigarh), the team conducted over 530 personal interviews. The findings revealed that certain trauma elements, such as domestic violence (intimate partner violence), mental health issues/suicide in the family, peer isolation, and emotional abuse, were often overlooked during self-assessment. Worldwide research highlights that repeated exposure to such events during childhood significantly contribute to long-term mental health issues such as anxiety & depression, PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), suicide behavior, etc in the adults.

The research, a first-of-its-kind in India, highlights the importance of understanding childhood trauma exposure in individuals seeking help from psychologists and psychotherapists. Unfortunately, there is limited work done in India on the role of childhood trauma in adult's mental health. Hence, the current research contributes significantly to the emerging field in India (Rao et al., 2023; G. Y. Trivedi et al., 2021, 2023).

Riri G Trivedi, Co-founder of Wellness Space, shared her perspective on the study, stating, “We encourage therapists to first work on themselves and address their issues. Our first module – the journey within – provides an evidence-based framework, teaching participants the SEE Protocol for Self-hypnosis and self-regulation techniques that work on the mind, body and energy.”

The Society for Energy & Emotions at Wellness Space, based in Ahmedabad, specialises in training and certification for psychologists and psychotherapists. Co-founders Riri G Trivedi and Dr Gunjan Y Trivedi have integrated their research into a comprehensive six-module certification training program (Integrated Regression Therapy & Coaching Certification). The first 3 modules focus on assessment tools and techniques, including the role of hypnotherapy, healing the child within (inner child integration therapy) based on childhood trauma framework, and techniques such as Reconsolidation of Traumatic Memories for Complex PTSD. The subsequent modules cover relationship drama, memory reconsolidation, and coaching framework. One of the modules also trains on past life regression therapy in this program.

The Society of Energy & Emotions, Wellness Space, as the certifying entity, draws on its extensive publications in self-hypnosis, childhood trauma, anxiety & depression, complex PTSD, lifestyle choices & mental health, quality of life, and mind-body interventions. The evidence based approach provides the psychologists a solid foundation for the developing a framework for their practice (Ramani et al., 2022; G. Y. Trivedi et al., 2023; Trivedi GY, Saboo B, Singh RB, Maheshwari A, Sharma K, Verma N, 2019; R. G. Trivedi et al., 2023). The recent study’s findings contribute valuable insights to psychologists and psychotherapists to understand the link between childhood trauma & mental health and incorporate the framework into their daily work.

More information on Dr Gunjan Y Trivedi is available at www.wellness-space.net

