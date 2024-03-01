Welspun Living Limited's CEO & MD, Dipali Goenka, Honored with CNBC's Changemaker Award

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1: Welspun Living Limited is proud to announce that Dipali Goenka, CEO & MD of Welspun Living Limited, has been recognized with a globally coveted accolade in the inaugural CNBC Changemakers. This prestigious award celebrates women leaders who have demonstrated exceptional success in their fields, showcasing innovative approaches to longstanding business challenges and seizing new market opportunities.

Under Dipali Goenka's visionary leadership, Welspun has not only scaled new heights in the textile industry but has also been at the forefront of advocating for women's leadership and empowerment. Her strategic insights and relentless pursuit of excellence have paved the way for Welspun's significant contributions to the economy and the business world.

The CNBC Changemakers list for 2024 highlights a diverse group of women who have defied the odds, driven innovation, and thrived in a volatile business landscape. From trailblazing startup founders to impactful C-suite executives, these changemakers have broken new ground and charted a path for future leaders. The CNBC Changemakers global award brings to light the accomplishments of both well-known and unsung women leaders, emphasizing their significant impact on the economy and business.

On receiving the award, Dipali Goenka, CEO & MD of Welspun Living, expressed her gratitude and shared her vision: "This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the collective effort of every woman who strives to make a difference in the business world. At Welspun, we believe in empowering women to reach their full potential, and this award reinforces our commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable industry. Together, we can continue to break barriers and inspire change for sustainable, inclusive, and equitable gender parity."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor