Welspun Living Ltd. Is Now Great Place to Work Certified

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: Welspun Living Ltd. has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from March 2024 to March 2025). Welspun Living Ltd. got an exceptional Trust Index™ Grand Mean score of 96 per cent and an Overriding Sentiment score which captures the Emotional Sentiment of employees (Taking Everything Into Account, I Would Say WLL is A Great Place To Work.) of 97 per cent.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: Trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

Dipali Goenka; CEO & MD of WLL said, "I am very proud with this recognition being bestowed upon us. This is testimony of the hard work and commitment of our teams across WLL. At WLL culture is the backbone that drives our conduct at all times. I am very happy that this aspect has touched the lives of our teams and it resonates with them. Our culture will continue to be our guide on the way forward. Congratulations to everyone who has made it possible."

