West Bengal Chemical Industries Ltd. Introduces Breakthrough CLG Formulation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 22: With a significant portion of the Indian population affected by calcium deficiency, the demand for effective calcium supplements is on the rise. Despite India being the largest producer of milk, calcium deficiency remains a widespread issue. It leads to conditions such as osteopenia and osteoporosis. According to studies, osteoporosis prevalence rates range from 9-27 per cent in Indian men over 50 years of age, while 25 per cent of Indian women of reproductive age are under-nourished, increasing their risk of osteoporosis post-menopause due to low calcium and vitamin D levels.

To combat these deficiencies, the Indian Council of Medical Research recommends a daily calcium intake of 600-800 mg for adults and 1200 mg for pregnant and lactating women.

In response to this growing need, West Bengal Chemical Industries Ltd. (WBCIL) has developed a novel formulation of Calcium Lactate Gluconate (CLG) that promises to revolutionize the calcium supplement market in India. WBCIL is one of the renowned API manufacturing companies in India established in 1962.

Calcium is essential not only for bone and dental health but also for critical bodily functions such as muscle contractions, blood vessel contractions, and nerve signaling. Calcium deficiency can also lead to secondary vitamin D deficiency and is associated with various health issues including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and kidney stones.

West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited's new CLG formulation uniquely bonds lactate and gluconate molecules to a single calcium ion, significantly enhancing stability and absorption compared to traditional calcium supplements. This innovative approach ensures consistent and efficient calcium delivery, addressing the variability in calcium concentration found in other supplements.

To guarantee the highest standards of safety and efficacy, WBCIL employs advanced analytical techniques such as FT-IR, NMR and mass spectroscopy. These techniques verify the molecular identity and structural integrity of the CLG, and rigorous testing for heavy metals and microbial contaminants ensures the product's safety.

That's why Calcium Lactate Gluconate (CLG) produced by WBCIL stands out from other supplements due to its superior bioavailability and enhanced stability, leading to more efficient calcium absorption and utilization. Its unique formulation ensures consistent calcium delivery, making it the best choice for optimal bone health and overall well-being.

West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited's managing director Sunil Kumar Agarwal stated, "We are excited to introduce our new Calcium Lactate Gluconate formulation. This represents a significant advancement in calcium supplementation. Our commitment to leveraging advanced analytical techniques and rigorous testing ensures that our product meets the highest standards of safety and efficacy. We believe that this innovation will greatly benefit individuals suffering from calcium deficiency and support overall health and well-being."

The superior solubility, transparency, and stability of WBCIL's CLG make it ideal for various pharmaceutical and industrial applications. As awareness of the importance of adequate calcium intake grows, the demand for high-bioavailability products like WBCIL's CLG is expected to rise. The global calcium supplements market is projected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2022 to USD 8.01 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.74 per cent over this period.

WBCIL's commitment to excellence in manufacturing and quality control positions it at the forefront of this expanding market, offering a reliable solution for calcium deficiency. This breakthrough in calcium supplementation underscores the pivotal role of advanced spectroscopic techniques in the development and quality control of chemical compounds, ensuring a high-quality product for consumers.

Apart from Calcium Lactate Gluconate, West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited produces a wide range of premium quality calcium salts including Calcium Citrate, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate, and Calcium Gluconate. These products cater to various industrial and pharmaceutical needs, reflecting the company's dedication to providing comprehensive solutions for calcium supplementation.

