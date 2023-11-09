West Pharmaceutical Services Appoints Nilesh Shah as Vice President and General Manager of Emerging Markets

PRNewswire

Singapore, November 9: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced it has appointed Nilesh Shah to serve as Vice President and General Manager of Emerging Markets, based in Singapore. Overseeing the Asia Pacific and South America regions, Nilesh will be responsible for growing West's presence and leadership in these markets.

Shah joins West with a 25-year tenure in the medical devices industry, holding leadership roles at large corporations such as Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Fortive and Draeger. He cultivated his career from the United States, and later extended his international footprint to Italy, Germany, and Singapore, where he recently led the global commercial business for Advanced Sterilization Products-Fortive.

On the appointment, Cindy Reiss-Clark, Chief Commercial Officer at West, said, "Asia Pacific is an integral region to West, and we have exciting milestones ahead across the markets in this region. Nilesh's multifaceted expertise, dynamic leadership, and unwavering dedication uniquely position him as a transformative force, poised to drive innovation and shape success in the ever-evolving landscape in emerging markets."

Nilesh Shah shared, "I am excited to join West, an organization with a long legacy, an impressive global footprint, and a strong reputation as one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of injectable drug packaging and delivery solutions to top pharmaceutical companies. The Asia Pacific region is ripe with opportunities, boasting one of the fastest rates of innovation in drug discovery in the world. I look forward to further fueling our growth and business performance in the region through collaboration, innovation, and talent."

About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of lifesaving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 47 billion components and devices each year.

2023 marks West's 100-year milestone of innovation and the critical role it continues to play in healthcare and the patient experience. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2022 generated USD 2.89 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

West and the diamond logo are registered trademarks of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Copyright (c) 2023. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

