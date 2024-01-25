Western Australia interested in having Indian nurses, investments: Deputy Premier

Chennai, Jan 25 Western Australia, the largest state of the country, is interested in having Indian nurses and paramedical staff to serve there apart from Indian investments in electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing, hospitality and other sectors, its Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media here, Saffioti, who is also the Treasurer and Minister for Transport and Tourism, said there is a strong demand for nurses and other paramedical staff in Western Australia.

According to her, there is also a huge opportunity in the tourism sector as its beaches are unique.

Saffioti said there is a need for a large number of hotels, and a direct link between India and Perth in Western Australia.

Queried about how Western Australia will attract Indian tourists given their recent negative sentiments against the Maldives, Saffioti, evading the contentious issue, said talks with the Indian travel organisers revealed lack of information about her region.

Saffioti said Western Australia will now take action to correct the problem so that Indian travel players have adequate information about the tourism opportunities in Western Australia.

During her Indian visit, Saffioti had met officials of Indian airlines to explore the possibility of having a direct flight to Perth from Chennai.

As regards the EV battery manufacturing, she said Western Australia has huge mineral reserves needed for making the EV batteries and is seeking investments in that sector.

According to officials, a Chennai-based company will be inking an MOU with a Western Australian company in making vanadium redox flow battery.

