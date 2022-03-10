Westside hosts a Style Retreat for Its Loyal Female Patrons at Taj, North Goa

This women's day, renowned fashion brand, Westside, hosted the first of a series of bespoke events at IHCL's iconic Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa and Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa.

The "Style Retreat" invited eight of the retail house's loyal lady patrons, and a friend of their choice, to experience the best of both Tata brands over a rejuvenating staycation.

The two day affair offered insights into the world of fashion, fragrances, makeup and home decor with Westside's in-house experts and stylists.

While attending seminars, the women also indulged in culinary curations at exclusive locations across both properties. This ranged from dining under the 300-year-old Banyan Tree at Taj Holiday Village's specialty Thai restaurant, to overlooking waves crashing against the historic Fort Aguada while getting an authentic taste of Goa with Morisco's Goan Heritage Thali.

Further rejoicing the spirit of all those present, an exclusive interactive session was also organized with Westside's face of the brand, Sameera Reddy at Villa Siolim - ama stays and trails. At IHCL's recently launched premium homestays - ama stays and trails, the actor and influencer shared her inspiring journey into body positivity, appreciating the manner in which Westside's new line 'Limitless' celebrates authenticity and promotes self-love. The women left not only with fond memories and new-found friends, but also an exclusive range of wellness and beauty products.

"At Westside delivering style is at the heart of everything we do. Creating the Style Retreat with Taj, North Goa was simply fabulous. We are delighted that our customers indulged in food, fashion, experiencing amazing properties and celebrated time away from their everyday. Moreover, we're excited about our relationship with Taj as it is the perfect partner for surprises and beautiful getaways. As a brand we aim to have more conversations and keep delighting our high loyals," shared Umashan Naidoo, Head Customer & Beauty, Westside.

Expressing his views on this tie-up, Anmol Ahluwalia, Cluster General Manager, Taj, North Goa said, "Delivering world class experience to our customers has always been a key differentiator for us. Over the years, we have offered a range of unique experiences along with exemplary services that have resonated very well with our customers. We are thrilled to associate with Westside which shares the same amount of warmth and sincerity when it comes to creating customer delight. For us, each guest, is an integral part of our journey towards excellence and it is with these unique Tajness moments that we string together our unique offerings of Trust, Awareness and Joy."

