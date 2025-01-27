Wethonic Financial Services’ Founder Piyush Shangari Honored with Three Awards at Angel One Elite Meet 2024, Dubai

Dubai [UAE], January 27: Piyush Shangari, Founder & CEO of Wethonic Financial Services, was honored with three prestigious awards at the Angel One Elite Meet 2024, held in Dubai. The awards were presented by Dinesh Thakkar, CMD of Angel One, and Ketan Shah, CSO of Angel One, in recognition of Mr. Shangari’s exceptional contributions to the financial distribution industry.

The awards highlight Mr. Shangari’s outstanding leadership and Wethonic Financial Services' continued success in delivering innovative financial solutions and unparalleled client service. With over 30,000 clients and assets exceeding ₹400 crores, Wethonic Financial Services has emerged as a leading name in mutual fund distributions, stock market investments, and investment distribution across India.

Expressing gratitude, Mr. Shangari said, “Receiving these awards in the presence of industry leaders is a moment of pride for me and my entire team. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and empowering clients with financial growth strategies.”

The Angel One Elite Meet 2024 brought together prominent industry leaders to celebrate excellence and achievements in the financial services sector. Mr. Shangari's recognition further solidifies Wethonic Financial Services' position as a trusted partner in financial distribution and investment growth.

