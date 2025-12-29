Wethonic Financial Services & Piyush Shangari Honoured with ‘Commodity King’ Award at Angel One Elite 2025 in Macau

Macau [China], December 29: Wethonic Financial Services has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Commodity King' Award at the Angel One Global Summit held in Macau. The award was presented by Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO, and Nishant Jain, Chief Business Officer, in the esteemed presence of CMD Mr Dinesh Thakkar, marking a proud milestone for the company.

While presenting the award, Nishant Jain remarked,

“Wethonic's consistent performance, disciplined approach, and client-centric execution have set a benchmark across all segments — Equity, Commodity, Mutual Funds, and Insurance. Their growth journey reflects deep commitment and operational excellence.”

Receiving the award, Piyush Shangari, Founder & CEO of Wethonic Financial Services, said,

“This recognition motivates us to push boundaries even further. We dedicate this achievement to our trusted clients and our hardworking team, whose continuous efforts make every milestone possible. We are committed to creating value and delivering responsible financial distribution across India.”

With over 33,000 clients and a strong presence in equity, commodities, mutual funds, insurance, and financial distributions, Wethonic Financial Services has emerged as one of the fastest-growing financial distribution companies in the region. The company is known for its transparent advisory, client-first approach, and consistent focus on technology-driven strategies.

This award not only celebrates Wethonic's exceptional performance but also reinforces its vision to empower investors through education, disciplined investing, and long-term wealth creation.

