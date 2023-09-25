WeVysya Telangana Business Conclave 2023 Celebrates Unprecedented Success

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25: The WeVysya Telangana Business Conclave 2023, held on September 23rd at the opulent Marigold Begumpet, was an overwhelming triumph, with over 200+ business owners and WeVysya Founder Anil Gupta, Global President Srinivas, GVP suvarna, GVP venkatesh grandhi, Andhra Pradesh president amarnath thammana, zone president mahendra cheemakurthy, zone chairman Durga Prasad Malepati have joined the event. Under the visionary leadership of Immediate Past Global President Anil Kumar Padakanti, this event marked a significant milestone in fostering collaboration, innovation, and global networking among entrepreneurs. he has played a pivotal role in orchestrating the conclave, which provided an unparalleled platform for professionals to connect and thrive.

The conclave, organized under the able leadership of Project Chairman Chandra Mohan Poori, Co-Chairmen Ramakanth Akula, Venkata Ravi Kumar, and Priyanka Shyam, showcased the unwavering commitment of the organizing team in creating a transformative experience for attendees. The guidance of Advisors Dr. Kalyani Guduguntla, Venkatesh Thadishetty, Sudhanva Maripalli, and Ramesh Gupta further enriched the event’s content and discussions.

The highlight of the conclave was the presence of Mr. Venu Kalyan, a leading Business and Life Coach whose impact has touched over 2 million individuals across the country. His inspirational talk left an indelible mark, empowering attendees with insights that can revolutionize their businesses and lives.

Throughout the day, participants engaged in dynamic discussions, shared innovative ideas, and forged valuable connections that promise to shape the future of their ventures. The event fostered an environment where innovation thrived, showcasing the power of collaboration and networking.

Anil Kumar Padakanti, the driving force behind this remarkable conclave, embodies dedication and vision. His wealth of experience and profound understanding of entrepreneurship were instrumental in shaping the event’s success. As Immediate Past Global President of WeVysya, Mr. Anil Padakanti’s leadership paved the way for a truly transformative experience, inspiring entrepreneurs and business owners to reach new heights. His unwavering commitment to empowering individuals and fostering a spirit of collaboration made the conclave a resounding triumph.

Anil Gupta, the visionary founder of WeVysya, expressed his delight at the event’s success, stating, “WeVysya Telangana Business Conclave 2023 has exceeded our expectations. It’s incredible to see the entrepreneurial spirit and dedication of the participants. We will continue to support and empower businesses across the globe.”

WeVysya Global President Srinivas added, “This conclave embodies WeVysya’s commitment to providing entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed. The energy and enthusiasm of the attendees are a testament to the event’s significance.”

The WeVysya Telangana Business Conclave 2023 has set a benchmark for future gatherings, demonstrating the potential of collaboration and knowledge-sharing in the business community. Entrepreneurs and professionals left the event with a renewed sense of purpose and a network of valuable contacts.

The WeVysya Telangana Business Conclave 2023 extends its heartfelt gratitude to the generous sponsors and partners whose unwavering support contributed to the resounding success of this landmark event. Our Title Sponsors, Mr. Kiran Kotha of Visa Tree and Mr. Nikhil Manchala of Venkata Sai Aerated Bricks, as well as our Powered by Sponsor, Mr. Rajesh Batchu of Motocult Jawa Motorcycles, played pivotal roles in making this conclave a reality. Their commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation is truly commendable.

We also extend our appreciation to our esteemed Co-Sponsors: Shreyas Caterers, represented by Mr. Santosh Diddigam; Wismark, represented by Mr. Rohith Cheela; Triveni Hardware & Paints, represented by Ravikumar Ramini; and Sri Mukut Chit Fund Pvt Ltd, represented by Mr. Ashok Gajawada. Your support helped create a vibrant and engaging atmosphere at the conclave.

Our Event Partner, Kanyaka Events, led by Mr. Shiva Krishna Pampati, played a crucial role in orchestrating the event seamlessly, ensuring every detail was meticulously attended to. We are also grateful to our Photography Partners, Sandy Photography (Mr. Sandeep) and P.G Photography (Mr. Karthik Nama), who captured the essence of the conclave beautifully.

Lastly, our Gifting Partner, Akshaya Jewellers, represented by Mr. Ravindra Minna, added a touch of elegance and generosity to the event. Your contributions made the WeVysya Telangana Business Conclave 2023 an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Thank you for your unwavering support and commitment to the spirit of entrepreneurship and collaboration.

For more information about WeVysya and future events, please visit https://www.wevysya.org

