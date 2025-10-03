WeWork India IPO: Check GMP and Key Details of Rs 3,000 Crore Public Issue

WeWork India, India's flexible workspace provider, launched a Rs 3,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, October 3. The company's shares opened for subscription at a price range between Rs 615-648 per share, for which investors can apply for 23 equity shares ata minimum investment of Rs 14,145. The issue will close for bidding on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

WeWork India IPO is an offer for sale of up to 4,62,96,296 equity shares by its promoter, Embassy Buildcon and investors 1 Ariel Way Tenant. The company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

About WeWork India

The Bengaluru-based company was incorporated in 2016 for providing and developing workspaces for corporates in India. It provides flexible workspace solutions, encompassing custom-designed buildings, floors and offices, enterprise office suites, tailored managed offices, private offices, co-working spaces, and hybrid digital solutions.

Also Read | Suba Hotels IPO Hits Frenzy on Day 3; Taps 15.33x Overall Subscription as Retail, HNIs and FIIs Flock to Offer.

WeWork India Management raised Rs 1,348.26 crore from 67 anchor investors as it finalised the allocation of 2,08,06,548 shares at Rs 648 apiece. Its anchor book included marquee names like Goldman Sachs, Ashoka Whiteoak, Amundi Funds, Allianz Global, Integrated Core Strategies, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, and Société Générale, among others.

WeWork India Performance

WeWork India reported a net profit of Rs 128.19 crore with a total income of Rs 2,024 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025. The company reported a net loss of Rs 135.77 crore with a total income of Rs 1,737.16 crore for the financial year 2023-24. At the current valuations, WeWork India commands a total market capitalisation close to Rs 8,685 crore.

The Bengaluru-based company has reserved shares worth Rs 3.5 crore for its eligible employees, who will get a discount of Rs 60 apiece. Of the net issue, 75 per cent shares are reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and only 10 per cent for retail investors. Last heard, it was commanding a mild grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 15 apiece.