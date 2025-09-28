WFI 2025 secures investment pledges of Rs 1.02 lakh crore, likely to create 64,000 jobs

New Delhi, Sep 28 World Food India 2025, organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, concluded on Sunday with 26 leading domestic and global companies signing MoUs for investments to the tune of an impressive Rs 1,02,046.89 crore, marking one of the largest ever commitments to invest in India’s food processing sector, according to an official statement.

These MoUs signed over the course of the four-day event are projected to generate direct employment for over 64,000 people and create indirect opportunities for more than 10 lakh individuals, reinforcing the government’s vision of positioning India as a global hub for food processing, the statement said.

The MoUs were signed by some of the most prominent names in the food sector, including the Coca-Cola System in India, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd (Lulu Group), Nestle India Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd, B.L. Agro Industries Ltd, ABIS Foods & Proteins Pvt Ltd, ACE International Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Agristo Masa Pvt Ltd, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, Tiwana Nutrition Global Pvt Ltd, Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt Ltd, Indian Poultry Alliance Pvt Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, Allana Consumer Products Ltd, Olam Food Ingredients, AB InBev, Cremica Food Park Pvt Ltd, Dairy Craft, Sundex Biotech Pvt Ltd, Naso Industries Pvt Ltd, and Bluepine Foods.

The commitments span across diverse segments such as dairy, meat and poultry, packaged foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, spices and condiments, confectionery, edible oils, fruits and vegetables, and ready-to-eat products, the statement said.

A significant highlight of these partnerships is their pan-India footprint, with investments spread across multiple states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and the North-Eastern region. This wide geographic distribution ensures that the benefits of these investments are equitably shared, bringing opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, and local communities across diverse regions of the country, the statement said.

Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation partner, assisted the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in signing these MoUs.

World Food India 2025 has not only attracted record investment commitments but also reaffirmed India’s position as a trusted global destination for food processing. The event has laid a strong foundation for sustainable growth, innovation, and international collaboration, further consolidating India’s leadership in shaping the future of global food systems. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), in partnership with Invest India, will continue to work closely with industry stakeholders to facilitate these investments and ensure their effective implementation, the statement added.

