What did India Listen to in 2024? Amazon's Audible Reveals Best of 2024 List

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Audible, an Amazon company and a leading global provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, released its lists of Most Listened To content, across genres and formats (podcasts and audiobooks) for the year 2024 on Audible's service in India.

11 Rules for Life by renowned author Chetan Bhagat, Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari, and Make Epic Money by Ankur Warikoo stood out among the Most Popular Newly Released Audiobooks in 2024 while George Orwell's 1984 narrated by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, and Andrew Scott, and Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine (Hindi Edition) featuring Sharad Kelkar, Mithila Palkar and Neelam Kothari Soni ranked high among the Most Popular Newly Released Original & Exclusive Podcasts.

Among the Most Popular Audiobooks in 2024, returning favourites that captured listeners' attention all year were Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, and The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness among others. These titles not only dominated the charts throughout 2024 but have also consistently ranked among the top for the past four years, keeping listeners hooked and inspired year after year. Among Most Popular Podcasts in 2024 were Kama Sutra, and Kaali Awaazein brought to life by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan!

Below is the list of most-listened genres and categories on Audible's service in India in 2024. For the full list of titles, refer to the appendix. *

* Science Fiction & Fantasy was the most-listened-to genre among members with fan-favourite audiobooks such as the Harry Potter series (Book 1, Book 3, and Book 4), Mythos, and Dune drawing listeners into imaginative and fantastical worlds, re-affirming the genre's timeless appeal.

* Close behind was Literature & Fiction spanning a variety of sub-categories like Romance, Mysteries & Thrillers, among others, featuring popular audiobooks and podcastsincluding Sherlock Holmes: The Definitive Collection, The Alchemist, Woh Kaun Thi?, Malang Ishq, The Girl in Room 105 (Hindi)that continue to strike a chord with a broad and diverse audience.

* Debuting among the most-listened-to sub-genres among the larger Self-Development category were Parenting & Relationships and Business and Careers, reflecting a growing focus on personal growth and self-development. Popular titles like Ikigai, and Thinking, Fast and Slow are hit audiobooks in the category while Secrets of Good Health (Season 2) and Corporate Chanakya are among the popular podcasts.

* Following the introduction of the Kids Profile feature on Audible, Children's Audiobooks emerged as a much-loved category, with "edutainment" titles capturing the imagination of children and their parents alike. Harry Potter series (Book 2, Book 5, Book 6, and Book 7), Panchatantra, and Disney's Frozen: Olaf's Quest are popular titles in this category, fostering a shared family experience.

* Rounding off the top genres is Religion & Spirituality, a perennial favourite among Indian listeners. Popular titles include audiobooks such as Shrimad Bhagwad Gita (Hindi Edition), and Valmiki Ramayan (Hindi Edition), among others along with podcasts like Shiv Purana Devdutt Pattanaik Ke Saath and The Stories of Mahabharata to name a few.

Karen Appathurai Wiggins, Head of Content, APAC Audible, said, "Reflecting on another remarkable year at Audible, we are truly inspired by how deeply storytelling continues to resonate with our audiences in India. It's equally exciting to witness their openness to exploring diverse genres as listening preferences continue to evolve. As we look ahead, our commitment remains unwaveringto curate unparalleled audio experiences that engage, entertain, and inspire. With the penultimate goal of making knowledge and literature accessible to Indians, we are striving toward building a library that celebrates the power of storytelling, offering a rich and diverse collection of audiobooks and podcasts with something for everyone."

APPENDIX

* Check out all the Top 5 Most Listened to categories below #AudibleStats2024:

AUDIOBOOKS -

Top 5 Most Popular Audiobooks in 2024

* Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results (Unabridged)

* The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness (Unabridged)

* Shrimad Bhagwad Gita (Hindi Edition) (Unabridged)

* How to Talk to Anyone: 92 Little Tricks for Big Success in Relationships (Unabridged)

* Valmiki Ramayan (Hindi Edition) (Unabridged)

Top 5 Newly Released Audiobooks in 2024

*11 Rules for Life: Secrets to Level Up (Unabridged)

* Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI (Unabridged)

* Make Epic Money (Unabridged)

* Shrimad-Bhagavad Geeta (Hindi Edition): Voice of Krishna (Unabridged)

* Inner Engineering: A Yogi's Guide to Joy (Unabridged)

Top 5 Religion and Spirituality Audiobooks

* Shrimad Bhagwad Gita (Hindi Edition) (Unabridged)

* Valmiki Ramayan (Hindi Edition) (Unabridged)

* Shiv Puran (Hindi Edition) (Unabridged)

* Mahabharat Katha [Mahabharata Story] (Unabridged)

* Kautilya Arthshastra (Hindi Edition) (Unabridged)

Top 5 Kids Listens

* Panchatantra (Hindi Edition) (Unabridged)

* The Blue Umbrella (Unabridged)

* Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Book 1 (Unabridged)

* Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Book 2 (Unabridged)

* Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Book 4 (Unabridged)

Top 5 Self-Help Audiobooks

* Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results (Unabridged)

* The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness (Unabridged)

* How to Talk to Anyone: 92 Little Tricks for Big Success in Relationships (Unabridged)

* 48 Laws of Power (Unabridged)

* Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life (Unabridged)

Top 5 Action & Adventure Audiobooks

* Twisted Love: Twisted, Book 1 (Unabridged)

* The Guy Next Door (Hindi Edition)

* George Orwell's 1984: An Audible Original adaptation

* Dharmayoddha Kalki: Avatar of Vishnu: Kalki Trilogy, Book 1 (Unabridged)

* Sherlock Holmes: The Definitive Collection (Unabridged)

PODCASTS

Top 5 Most Popular Originals & Exclusive Podcasts in 2024

* Kama Sutra

* Kaali Awaazein

* Shiv Purana Devdutt Pattanaik Ke Saath

* Vikram Betaal

* Mahabharat ke 25 Aanjaan Patra

Top 5 Most Popular Newly Released Original & Exclusive Podcasts in 2024

* George Orwell's 1984: An Audible Original adaptation

* The Girl in Room 105 (Hindi Edition)

* Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine (Hindi Edition)

* Veda 360 Degrees: Deep Dive into the Foundation of Sanatan Dharma (Hindi Edition) (Unabridged)

* Suno Mahabharat Devdutt Pattanaik Ke Saath (Listen to Mahabharata with Devdutt Pattanaik)

Top 5 Wellness & Self-Help Podcasts

* Kama Sutra

* Chanakya for Youth

* Secrets of Good Health Season 2

* Corporate Chanakya (English)

* Secrets of Good Health

Top 5 Mythology Podcasts

* Shiv Purana Devdutt Pattanaik Ke Saath

* The Stories of Mahabharata

* Shree Bhagavad Gita As It Is

* Mahabharat ke 25 Aanjaan Patra

* Shrimad-Bhagavad Geeta: Voice of Krishna

Top 5 Drama & Romance Podcasts

* Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said

* Ravan Rising

* Thriller Factory

* Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord (Hindi Edition)

* Little Things: Jab Dhruv Met Kavya, Season 1

Top 5 Action & Adventure Podcasts

* Kaali Awaazein

* Vikram Betaal

* Bhoot Kaal

* Bhoot Kaal with Neelesh Misra, Season 2

* Baby Doll

Audible, an Amazon company, is a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible.in content includes more than 400,000 audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. Audible has millions of members around the world who subscribe to one of 11 localized services designed for customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US. Audible members download nearly 4 billion hours of content annually and listen across a wide range of supported devices.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor