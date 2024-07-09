What to expect at this year's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10

New Delhi, July 9 Samsung is getting ready for its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, set for July 10 in Paris.

This year's event is expected to reveal a variety of new products, including foldable phones, earbuds, smartwatches, and the eagerly awaited Galaxy Ring health wearable.

At this year's event, Samsung is likely to unveil its "Galaxy AI" system, integrating AI features such as on-device translation and photo editing across various Galaxy devices.

Additionally, this new Galaxy AI system is expected to be included in the upcoming Galaxy Z series: the unannounced Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

A major highlight of the event could be significant upgrades for both foldable phones. As per leaks, the Z Fold 6 features a lighter design, improved battery life, and a brighter 7.6-inch inner display. The Z Flip 6 offers a 50 MP camera, a larger 4,000mAh battery, and a new cover screen feature for real-time language translation. Both are expected to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Rumours also suggest that the company might unveil a new flagship smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. This watch might boast a new "squircle" case design, a third button, and a proprietary watchband connector, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, according to a report by The Verge.

In addition, leaks suggest a redesigned Galaxy Buds announcement at the event, featuring colour accents and a potentially matte grey finish for the Pro models.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring, unveiled earlier this year at MWC 2024, is expected to receive an official launch at the Unpacked event. The wearable device, equipped with sensors, can track the user's health and keep a record of vital metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate, and sleep patterns.

