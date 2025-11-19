"Whatever India requires, we are here to support": Rostec CEO affirms support for India's defence needs

Dubai [UAE], November 19 : Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Russia's Rostec state corporation, has affirmed that the company will support India with whatever defence capabilities it may require.

On being asked if there is any official communication from India regarding the additional S400 systems or the Su-57, he said, "We have strong relations with India, and whatever India requires, we are here to support."

The Rostec CEO noted that they continued to supply essential military equipment to India, despite geopolitical constraints.

"India and Russia have been partners for many years. Even when India was under sanctions, we supplied the country with weapons to ensure its security. Today, we continue the same approach as in previous years, supplying India with whatever military equipment it needs and ensuring our mutual interests in developing cooperation," he told ANI, speaking on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show 2025.

At the Dubai 2025 air show, a senior representative of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport outlined what Moscow is offering India for future air combat programmes.

Describing the Su-57, he said, "Rosoboronexport offers to India both license production of air weapons for future generation aircraft and integration of Indian weapons."

The official added that Russia and UAC are offering India the Su-57 produced in Russia along with a pathway to shift production to India in stages. As part of this, he said, Rosoboronexport is offering "technology transfer" and "technological learning of few generation technologies, including engines, optics, AESA radar, AI elements, low signature technologies and modern air weapons."

Meanwhile, during his Moscow visit, EAM Jaishankar met Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergeyy Lavrov and and attended the SCO head of government summit. In New Delhi, Putin's aide, who is the Chairman of the Maritime Board of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev, called on PM Narendra Modi on November 18.

They exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the maritime domain, including new opportunities for collaboration in connectivity, skill development, shipbuilding and blue economy.

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings to President Putin and said that he looked forward to hosting him in India next month.

