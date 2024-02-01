What’s the use of electing Sitharaman from K’taka to RS: Priyank Kharge asks BJP

Bengaluru, Feb 1 Karnataka Minister for RDPR, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge asked BJP leaders on Thursday what was the use of electing Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman from the state to the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to reporters after the presentation of the Interim Budget, Kharge demanded that the BJP leaders give a list of ten programmes or schemes which would benefit Karnataka.

“We have not pinned any hopes on the budget. Our observations can’t be seen as allegations. Take the track record of the last ten years. Has anything been done by the central government in terms of employment generation? The nation has the highest rate of unemployment when compared to the last 50 years,” Minister Kharge stated.

“There is a situation where 10,000 Indians are ready to go and work in war-torn Israel. The trend shows how we have stooped,” Kharge said.

“The Centre had promised that the income of farmers would be doubled? Have they done it? Has anything been done for labourers? What about investments? There were recent reports on decrease in Foreign Direct Investment,” he charged.

“Our country ranks 111 in the Hunger Index. In corruption, India is in the 93rd position. You tell us any scheme of the Narendra Modi Government in the last 10 years that is completely successful? Our expectations are zero.

“Kannada people are treated with injustice every time. Injustice was meted out by the 15th Finance Commission, in terms of GST payment. A promise was made to make Mysuru city like Paris and a railway division was promised for Kalaburagi District but nothing happened,” Kharge stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor