WhatsApp rolls out call scheduling and new in-call tools

New Delhi, Aug 17 WhatsApp has introduced a new update that makes calling more organised and interactive.

Users can now schedule calls in advance, whether it’s a one-on-one conversation or a group discussion.

Once a call is scheduled, participants receive reminders so they don’t miss important conversations.

The update also brings new in-call features to make group discussions smoother.

A "raise hand" option lets participants signal when they want to speak without interrupting others.

Alongside this, WhatsApp has added emoji reactions, allowing users to share quick responses and feelings during a call without breaking the flow of conversation.

To make things easier, the Calls tab has also been improved. It now shows all upcoming calls along with the names of participants.

Users can share call invite links from the tab, and organisers are notified whenever someone joins using a link.

All scheduled and live calls remain protected with WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, keeping conversations private and secure.

Setting up a scheduled call is simple -- users just open the Calls tab, choose a contact or group, tap on "Schedule Call", select the call type, date, and time, and confirm.

These updates are designed for both personal and professional use, helping people plan ahead, manage calls better, and engage more effectively during conversations.

With scheduling, interactive tools, and improved organisation, WhatsApp is making calls easier and more reliable for everyone.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform announced earlier this month that it had banned more than 98 lakh accounts in India during June, as part of its efforts to curb abuse and harmful activity on the platform.

Of these, nearly 19.79 lakh accounts were banned proactively, before any user complaints were received, as per WhatsApp’s India Monthly Report.

