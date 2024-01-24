WhatsApp working on 'chat interoperability' feature to comply with new EU rules

New Delhi, Jan 24 Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a chat interoperability feature to comply with new European Union (EU) regulations.

In the latest iOS app beta version of WhatsApp, WABetaInfo has spotted an in-development feature called ‘Third-party Chats.’

According to the new regulations outlined in the DMA (Digital Markets Act), WhatsApp has been identified as one of the companies that will be subject to these rules.

The term "gatekeeper" suggests that WhatsApp has a dominant position in the messaging market and therefore needs to adhere to strict regulations set forth by the DMA.

As a result, WhatsApp is developing a new section that will contain all incoming messages from third-party chats, the report said.

This feature will allow users to communicate with other people on WhatsApp using different messaging apps.

"Interoperability enables someone on a different messaging app, like Signal, to send messages to a WhatsApp user, even without a WhatsApp account," the report mentioned.

In addition, the report noted that users will have to maintain control over this feature, as they will have to manually enable the interoperability service and have the option to opt-out, as stipulated in Article 7 of the regulations.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new file sharing feature that will allow users to easily share files with people nearby.

Both users will need to open the 'people nearby' section to send and receive files, ensuring secure sharing within close proximity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor