Wheebox ETS Launches 'Global Employability Test' on World Skills Day in India, Middle East and Southeast Asia

New Delhi [India], July 15: Wheebox ETS, a leading online talent assessment company, announced the launch of the 'Global Employability Test' (GET) on World Skills Day. The test is set to revolutionize the way higher education candidates in India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asian countries benchmark their employability skills and competencies.

The 'Global Employability Test' designed to measure critical competencies and skills necessary for employability, based on the Future Skills Competencies framework of the World Economic Forum. The test evaluates a range of essential skills, including Critical Thinking and Problem Solving, Communication Skills, Numerical Reasoning, Digital Fluency and host of Soft Skills including Adaptability and Flexibility, Collaboration and Teamwork and Learning Agility.

The 90 minutes Global Employability Test is an adaptive test delivered online features 74-89 questions based on selection of education qualifications, the test uses multiple choice questions, video interviews, gamification, writing, simulations and coding skills assessments to comprehensively evaluate candidates' employability.

Higher education campuses across India, Middle East and Southeast Asia regions can register at globalemployabilitytest.org, candidates can sign up and take the test using their campus codes, gaining valuable insights into their employability and readiness for the global job market.

The GET is supported by esteemed organizations such as the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Taggd by PeopleStrong. The initiative also benefits from the support of Google, further emphasizing its significance and reach.

"We are thrilled to introduce the "Global Employability Test on World Skills Day," said Nirmal Singh, Founder & CEO of Wheebox ETS. "This test is a game-changer for students in higher education, providing them with a clear understanding of their strengths and areas for improvement. By aligning with the World Economic Forum's Future Skills Competencies, we are ensuring that candidates are equipped with the skills needed for the evolving job market."

The GET aims to bridge the gap between education and employability, ensuring that students are not only academically proficient but also possess the practical skills required by employers worldwide. The campuses and candidates position themselves at the forefront of educational and professional excellence, ensuring readiness for the challenges of the modern job market.

For more information and to register, please visit globalemployabilitytest.org.

Wheebox ETS is a pioneering organization dedicated to enhancing employability through cutting-edge talent assessment solutions. With a mission to create a more competent global workforce, Wheebox ETS leverages advanced technology and data-driven insights to provide accurate, reliable, and scalable assessments for educational institutions, corporations, and governments.

ETS is a globally recognized leader in educational assessment, research, and measurement. Founded in 1947, ETS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS develops, administers, and scores TOEFL, GRE, PRAXIS, TOEIC for more than 50 million tests annually in over 180 countries.

