When a T-Shirt Becomes a Family Moment: Ahmedabad Startup DIGICOPS Company Brings Augmented Reality

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 26: As digital screens increasingly dominate children's attention, parents across India are searching for ways to balance technology with meaningful learning. An Ahmedabad-based company, DIGICOPS, is attempting to address this challenge through a new range of Augmented Reality (AR) learning products for children—including AR Magic T-Shirts and AR Zoo Animal Stickers—that combine play, education, and family interaction.

Unlike conventional toys or mobile games, these AR-based products are designed to involve not just children, but parents and grandparents as well, creating shared moments of discovery inside the home.

From Clothing to Learning Tools

At first glance, the AR Magic T-Shirt appears like any other children's garment. However, when scanned using a smartphone, the printed designs activate augmented reality visuals, allowing animals such as lions, elephants, and tigers to appear in three-dimensional form on screen.

The experience often unfolds in a familiar domestic setting. A parent scans the T-shirt, an animal appears, and the child reacts with excitement. Family members gather around, watch, ask questions, and encourage the child to explore further.

According to DIGICOPS, the idea was not to create another digital distraction, but to reimagine how technology could be used to support curiosity and learning within families.

“Our focus was never just AR,” a spokesperson from DIGICOPS explained. “The real objective was to create moments where children learn naturally, and parents feel involved rather than disconnected.”

Parents as Participants, Not Spectators

One of the notable aspects of these products is how they change the role of parents during playtime. Instead of children interacting silently with screens, parents become facilitators of the experience.

Fathers, in particular, have shown strong engagement. Many describe a sense of pride when their child actively demonstrates what they have discovered.

“The moment my son called me and said, ‘Papa, dekho,' it felt different,” said a parent from Ahmedabad. “It wasn't passive screen time. It was learning that we experienced together.”

Mothers note that these interactions often lead to conversations about animals, habitats, sounds, and behavior—without the pressure of formal instruction.

Grandparents, too, have found themselves drawn into the experience. For many, it is their first interaction with augmented reality technology, and they often encourage children to repeat the activity, turning it into a shared family ritual.

AR Zoo Animal Stickers: Learning Through Play and Recall

In addition to wearable AR products, DIGICOPS has also introduced AR Zoo Animal Stickers, designed to extend learning across the home environment.

Children can place these stickers on walls, cupboards, tables, or doors. Each sticker represents a different animal and activates a 3D AR experience when scanned.

What sets these stickers apart is how they are being used as a skill-based learning tool.

Parents often turn the activity into a game:

“Where is the lion?”

“Can you find the elephant?”

The child then searches for the correct sticker, scans it, and demonstrates the animal through AR. This process strengthens memory, spatial awareness, and recall abilities, while keeping the activity engaging.

Educators describe this method as active learning—where children move, observe, and interact, rather than passively consuming content.

Encouraging Cognitive Development at an Early Age

Child development specialists point out that experiences combining physical movement with visual learning can significantly enhance early cognitive skills.

According to early feedback collected by DIGICOPS, children using AR T-Shirts and Stickers show increased curiosity, improved focus, and greater confidence in explaining what they see.

Unlike traditional mobile games, the AR experience does not isolate the child. Instead, it encourages dialogue, questions, and storytelling—elements considered essential for cognitive and emotional development.

“The value lies not in the animation, but in the interaction it sparks,” the DIGICOPS team noted.

Designed for Indian Families

What makes DIGICOPS' approach particularly relevant is its alignment with Indian family dynamics. The products are designed to fit naturally into joint and nuclear family settings, where learning is often social rather than solitary.

Many families have begun using AR products as gifts during birthdays and festivals, seeing them as a more meaningful alternative to conventional toys.

Parents report that children don't simply play with the products; they proudly demonstrate them to guests, relatives, and friends—building confidence and communication skills in the process.

A Growing Category of Interactive Learning

With increasing awareness around mindful technology use, products like AR T-Shirts and Stickers represent a growing category of interactive learning experiences.

Rather than replacing traditional education, such innovations aim to complement it by fostering curiosity and engagement at home.

DIGICOPS has indicated plans to expand the concept further, exploring additional themes and learning modules while maintaining a focus on simplicity and family involvement.

Beyond Technology: Creating Meaningful Moments

While augmented reality is at the core of the product, DIGICOPS emphasizes that technology alone is not the end goal.

The true value, the company believes, lies in moments when children learn willingly, parents feel connected, and families share experiences that go beyond entertainment.

In an era dominated by fast-paced digital consumption, DIGICOPS' initiative serves as a reminder that technology, when used thoughtfully, can strengthen bonds rather than weaken them.

About DIGICOPS

DIGICOPS is an Ahmedabad-based company focused on developing interactive learning products for children. By combining augmented reality with everyday objects such as clothing and stickers, the company aims to create engaging, family-centered learning experiences that encourage curiosity, cognitive development, and meaningful parent-child interaction.

