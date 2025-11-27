When Chai Meets HR Tech: greytHR x Chai Point Launch a Culture-First Campaign Stirring Conversations at Work

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: greytHR, a leading HRMS platform serving over 30,000 organisations across 25 countries and managing 3.2 million employees, has collaborated with Chai Point to launch a distinctive, culture-first brand engagement campaign that blends everyday workplace realities with thoughtful storytelling.

The collaboration brings together greytHR's vision for stress-free HR operations and Chai Point's iconic role in powering India's daily chai ritual. The campaign celebrates the universal chai break where conversations spark, teams reset, and workdays feel lighter, while paralleling greytHR's mission of helping organisations reduce HR friction and focus on productivity.

A New Direction in Brand Storytelling

Archana Chopda, VP of Marketing at greytHR, shared that the collaboration represents a refreshing new direction in brand storytelling. "This initiative is not just about co-branding; it's about bringing two people-first brands together to create authentic, memorable interactions. Workplace culture is shaped in small moments, chai breaks, shared humour, light conversations and this campaign captures exactly that. It reflects our belief that HR tech should feel human, warm, and rooted in everyday experiences. When you combine the comfort of chai with the simplicity of greytHR, you highlight what truly fuels workplaces - people, conversations, and the moments that connect us."

Witty Chai Cups as Culture Statements

At the heart of the campaign are three co-branded chai cups printed with playful, relatable messages designed to spark instant conversations:

* "Hotter than my appraisal"

* "Burnout? The cup understands"

* "Out of salary, full of chai"

People instantly connected with these messages, seeing their own workday moods reflected in every line. Introduced across select Chai Point outlets in Bengaluru, the cups blended humour and honesty in a way that felt authentic and irresistibly shareable. This relatability drove people to pose with the cups, click photos at their desks, and share them widely across social media, turning the designs into a fun, honest expression of everyday workplace life.

A curated influencer outreach program amplified the initiative, with hamper kits crafted to evoke nostalgia, comfort, and workplace camaraderie.

Industry Leaders Join the Conversation

The campaign resonated strongly with HR leaders and workplace influencers across India, who appreciated its culture-first storytelling approach. Among those who engaged, reacted, and shared their reflections were:

* Soumitra Das, Global CHRO

* Aparna Srikanth, CHRO

* Aritra Sarkar, HR Director

* Jyoti Menzes, Leadership Coach

* Suchandra Dutta, Director - HR

* CA Amaranath AS

* Ullas Chandra Naik K J, General Manager - TA

* Fasiha Sheerin Sayad, Senior Director - Global Head of People Excellence

* Kalappa KB, Chief People Officer

* Vikas Maheshwary, Associate Vice President - HR

* Rosina Jose, Director - People Business Partner

* Satadru Chakraborty, Senior Director, APAC HR Business Partner

* Karthik Mulakaluri, Senior Director - Talent Development

Their participation helped expand the campaign's reach and reinforced the idea that workplace culture is shaped not in meetings or metrics, but in small, meaningful everyday moments.

Kalappa KB, Chief People Officer, Chai Point, shares, "We're excited to shape people-first experiences that create real value for our communities and everyone we serve. With greytHR, this collaboration becomes a catalyst for richer touchpoints, stronger stories, and meaningful visibility for the work that truly matters. As we look outward to elevate experiences, we're equally grounded inward; aligned by shared values, energised by fresh ideas, and committed to thoughtful, future-ready innovation. Here's to a partnership that feels authentic in intent, purposeful in action, and inspiring in the way it brings our teams and vision together."

With relatable storytelling, witty cup messages, user-generated content, and organic endorsements from industry leaders, the campaign built strong organic momentum, reaching 1.05 lakh users and generating over 1.6 lakh impressions.

The momentum reinforced one truth: conversations about workplace culture take off when brands tap into moments people genuinely relate to.

A Campaign Rooted in Everyday India

The greytHR x Chai Point initiative marks a refreshing shift in HR tech communicationmoving away from traditional product-led narratives toward culture, emotion, and lived work experiences. By grounding the campaign in a ritual as universal as chai, the two brands have created a relatable storytelling platform that strengthens affinity, sparks conversations, and celebrates what truly keeps workplaces running:

connection, care, and shared everyday moments.

About greytHR:

greytHR is a full-suite HRMS platform designed to automate and simplify complex, recurring, and critical HR and payroll functions, ensuring compliance and security. With over 50 tools, greytHR offers 'Hire-to-Retire' solutions for People Operations, including advanced modules for recruiting, onboarding, engaging, paying, appraising, retaining, and retiring employees. The platform also leverages AI-driven analytics and recommendations to enhance employee engagement throughout the entire employee lifecycle.

Trusted by CFOs and loved by CHROs, greytHR serves businesses of various sizes and is adaptable across industries like manufacturing, SaaS, healthcare, hospitality, education, and retail.

As India's leading HRMS and payroll provider, greytHR is rapidly expanding in the MEA and SEA regions, offering world-class Made-in-India software solutions to emerging markets. The company proudly serves over 30,000 clients, managing 3 million+ employees across 25+ countries.

At the heart of greytHR's success is its commitment to its people. Recognised as a Great Place to Work®, the company demonstrates its dedication to building a high-trust, high-performance workplace where employees are valued, empowered, and motivated to do their best work.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor