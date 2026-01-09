When Champions Choose Champions: Randeep Hooda Joins STAGE as Brand Ambassador to Lead Regional Revolution in 2026

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9: Following a landmark year of growth, STAGE, India's premier hyperlocal OTT platform, today announced a strategic partnership with acclaimed award winning actor Randeep Hooda as its brand ambassador. The partnership marks the beginning of an aggressive 2026 expansion strategy into new markets and languages, reinforcing STAGE's position as a world-class destination for regional cinema.

The collaboration aligns Randeep Hooda, a global actor who has maintained a strong Haryanvi identity, with STAGE's mission to make regional entertainment mainstream.

"We are building a movement where speaking Haryanvi, Rajasthani, or Bhojpuri is a mark of pride and aspiration," says Vinay Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO of STAGE. "Randeep represents the gold standard of excellence in one's own language. With him onboard, 2026 will be the year regional cinema becomes the mainstream choice for Bharat."

Randeep Hooda's journey from Rohtak, Haryana to Hollywood embodies the "Roots-to-Global" journey. "I've built my career proving you can take your authentic self to the global stage," says Randeep Hooda.

"STAGE is doing exactly that for regional entertainment. They're celebrating our languages with world-class production values. When I watch STAGE, I see my culture elevated to its rightful place. That's the future I want to be part of," adds Randeep Hooda.

The announcement follows a breakthrough 2025 for STAGE, which saw the platform achieve the highest watch retention in its history. By deploying a proprietary "Retention Playbook," STAGE has successfully transitioned from a niche application to a daily entertainment habit for its viewers. The platform's engagement metrics now rival global giants such as Netflix, driven by a deep focus on value delivery and cultural resonance.

Key Performance Indicators:

* Subscriber Base: Over 5.5 million and growing.

* User Acquisition: 20,000+ new users per day.

* User Retention: Record-breaking engagement levels achieved in 2025.

* Content Library: Thousands of hours of premium content, including films, web series, and India's only original regional micro-dramas collection.

This partnership will see Hooda lead a comprehensive campaign across digital, TV, and OOH, including the promotion of STAGE's Smart TV App. The platform's 2026 roadmap includes expansion into newer markets, alongside a slate of high-budget releases like:

* Jaan Legi Sonam (Bhojpuri)

* Videshi Bahu (Haryanvi)

* Kayantar (Rajasthani)

Hooda joins Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra as a STAGE Brand Ambassador. Together, they represent the double-engine of STAGE in this Amrit Kaal era of regional entertainment.

Sporting excellence and cinematic mastery, both anchored in cultural authenticity.

"Having two champions who represent the best of India on the global stage back our vision is incredibly humbling," says Harsh Mani Tripathi (Co-Founder, STAGE). "It proves you can be world-class and deeply rooted simultaneously," adds Harsh Mani Tripathi.

STAGE is India's leading entertainment platform in regional cultures, delivering premium entertainment in Haryanvi, Rajasthani, and Bhojpuri. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Noida, STAGE offers thousands of hours of original content.

Regional OTT Giant, STAGE Announces Highest Retention Metrics in Its History, Rivaling Global Leaders Like Netflix.

Company Nahi, Hum Kranti Hain!

Learn more: www.stage.in

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/DTRqCvwiJ8f/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/vinaykrsinghal/status/2009495035545600108

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor