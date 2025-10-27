When Classrooms Become Farms: OMG's Heartful Journey to the United Nations FAO in Rome

VMPL

Rome [Italy]/ Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 27: Standing at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters in Rome, where global leaders gathered for the World Food Forum 2025, Sourabh S. Sindhe, Founder and CEO of OMG, represented India's growing youth movement for education-led sustainability and conscious food systems. This movement is inspiring similar initiatives across the globe.

Representing India's unique vision, he shared how the country's National Education Policy (NEP 2020) is a pioneering step in integrating food, farming, and food security into mainstream education. The NEP stands out for its call for agricultural education that is strengthened, flexible, and interdisciplinary, connecting local knowledge, modern technology, and sustainable practice.

"This policy," he noted, "makes India one of the few countries positioning agriculture and environmental awareness as core parts of education. It reflects our ancient ethos of learning from nature while preparing young people for a sustainable future."

India's commitment to sustainability is also reflected in Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, which encourages mindful living and responsible consumption. At FAO, these national priorities resonated strongly with the organization's guiding vision of the Four Betters: Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment, and a Better Life.

During the World Food Forum, held alongside FAO's 80th Anniversary celebrations, youth leaders, scientists, and policymakers from around the world came together to discuss real solutions to global food challenges. FAO's work in amplifying youth participation and cross-cultural collaboration stood out as a model for collective action, a testament to the power of unity in addressing global issues. The platform's emphasis on action over dialogue and its commitment to empowering young innovators reflect a renewed global spirit of cooperation. "FAO is not only shaping policies," Sourabh said, "but shaping possibilities, giving young people a space to turn ideas into impact."

Through OMG, founded by brothers Sourabh and Suchith Sindhe, the vision of connecting every child to nature and farming takes tangible form in classrooms across India. The organisation's flagship Nature Labs transform schools into experiential ecosystems where students grow microgreens, study sustainable agriculture, cook together, and learn to eat mindfully. Recognised globally, OMG is a Commonwealth Award winner, recipient of the EU-backed Youth Empowerment Fund, and part of YECO 2025, supported by the UNCCD and G20 for its pioneering work in sustainability education.

"The FAO World Food Forum brought together extraordinary young people from every continent who are rethinking how food connects us to climate, health, and community," Sourabh said. "It was inspiring to see how India's approach through NEP and Mission LiFE naturally complements FAO's vision of conscious, regenerative food systems."

He added, "We now call upon schools, universities, and young citizens across India to be part of this movement to make learning an act of stewardship, to make every classroom a living nature lab, and to make every meal a moment of gratitude."

As the world prepares for COP30 in Brazil, OMG aims to bring this education model to more schools globally, proving that the future of food begins with how we teach.

About OMG

OMG is an Agri EdTech social enterprise founded by brothers Sourabh S. Sindhe and Suchith S. Sindhe, transforming classrooms into Nature Labs where students learn to grow food, cook mindfully, and live sustainably.

Working across India, Fiji, and Australia, OMG connects children with nature and farming while advancing India's NEP 2020, Mission LiFE, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

