When Compassion Meets Excellence: Saveetha Medical College & Hospital, SIMATS Signs MoU with Apollo Hospitals, Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14: In a landmark move that redefines the future of affordable tertiary healthcare in India, Saveetha Medical College & Hospital, under Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, on 14th October 2025 at Kurinji Hall, SMCH.

This partnership bridges two healthcare giants Saveetha, known for its compassion and accessibility, and Apollo, synonymous with cutting-edge transplant care. Together, they bring the same world-class liver transplant expertise to patients at half the cost ensuring that a life-saving surgery once reserved for the elite is now within reach of every Indian family.

A Milestone for Accessible World-Class Healthcare

Under this collaboration, the Apollo transplant team will work hand-in-hand with Saveetha's expert clinicians and researchers to expand access to advanced liver care and transplantation. The same specialists, same surgical precision, and same success rates that have made Apollo a global name will now be available at Saveetha Medical College and Hospital at a fraction of the private sector's usual cost.

What makes this historic is not just the science but the philosophy

At Saveetha, healthcare is a right, not a luxury. This collaboration ensures that a farmer's child and a CEO's child can now receive the same liver transplant from the same surgeons without financial ruin.

Saveetha - A National Leader in Medicine and Humanitarian Care

Ranked 11th in India for Medicine and #13 for Research in the NIRF 2025 Rankings, Saveetha stands among India's most respected medical institutions. Its clinical excellence is matched only by its humanitarian scale delivering over ₹254 crore worth of free healthcare every year to underserved patients.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Saveetha emerged as one of India's Top 5 Private COVID Hospitals, lauded for its survival rates, infrastructure, and transparent care.

Walk into Saveetha's General Hospital, and you'll be forgiven for mistaking it for a corporate paradise gleaming corridors, world-class ICUs, modular OTs, private suites, and robotic diagnostics yet, the treatment costs remain among the lowest in India. It's not just a hospital; it's a model for equitable excellence where quality meets compassion without compromise.

Liver Diseases - A National Challenge Demanding Collective Strength

Liver diseases are among the world's top 15 causes of disability and the 11th leading cause of death, claiming nearly 2 million lives annually. In India, cirrhosis and liver failure contribute to nearly 5% of all deaths, often striking individuals in their productive years.

Liver transplantation is the only definitive cure when more than 90% of the organ fails. Yet, cost remains the greatest barrier until now. Through this MoU, Saveetha and Apollo are shattering that barrier, bringing the same world-class transplant success rates (90% 10-year graft survival) to the common man.

A Visionary Partnership for India's Health Future

Present at the signing were Dr. N. M. Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor, SIMATS; Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy, Pro Chancellor, SIMATS; Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai; Dr. Elankumaran K, Head, Liver Diseases & Transplantation Institute, Apollo Hospitals; and Dr. Murugan N, Senior Consultant and Transplant Hepatologist, Apollo Hospitals.

This collaboration represents a shared commitment Apollo's medical precision meets Saveetha's social mission. Together, they are rewriting the healthcare narrative where premium medical excellence meets public affordability.

Saveetha Medical College & Hospital, part of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, is among India's fastest-growing and most awarded medical institutions. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, over 42,000 research publications, 3,800+ patents, and a consistent NIRF Top-15 presence, Saveetha continues to lead India's transformation in education, innovation, and accessible healthcare.

At Saveetha, medicine isn't just practiced it's reimagined for humanity.

