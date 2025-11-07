When Miss Universe India 2025 Met Dr. Manu Singh for a Dialogue on Mind, Spirit, and the Planet

New Delhi [India], November 6: As the world anticipates the upcoming Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand, India's newly crowned beauty queen, Manika Vishwakarma, began her journey not with photoshoots or rehearsals, but with deep reflection.

Before departing for Thailand, Manika spent two hours in conversation with Dr Manu Singh, one of India's most respected voices in environmental ethics and spiritual dialogue. The meeting took place at Dr Singh's Delhi office — a serene space that blends ancient breathwork practices with ecological awareness, embodying what he calls “living in rhythm with the Earth.”

A Meeting of Purpose

Their dialogue revolved around three interconnected themes — mental health, meditation, and environmental regeneration.

For Manika, who has actively worked with children and young adults living with ADHD, the conversation was deeply personal.

“I've seen how silence can heal,” she said. “But I also know how loud the world can be for those fighting internal battles.”

Dr. Singh, a scholar-monk turned environmentalist and founder of Sarva Dharma Samvaad (SDS), listened with his characteristic calm and insight.

“For me, Manika is already Miss Universe — not for the crown she will wear, but for the light she carries within,” he said. “That flame for constructive change, especially for the young and the restless, is what the universe truly needs.”

The Pledge

During the session, Dr Singh introduced Manika to Vedic and Yogic techniques, including ancient mudras, controlled breathwork, and his philosophy of Meditative Living.

He emphasised that “the outer environment reflects the inner landscape,” encouraging her to make conscious living the heart of her advocacy.

Before departing, Manika made a personal pledge — to continue promoting mental health awareness and environmental rejuvenation upon her return from Thailand. Placing her hand on a statue of Lord Ganesha, she called it “a symbolic gesture of renewal.”

“Representing India is a matter of pride,” she said. “But representing India's compassion — our spiritual and ecological intelligence — is a privilege.”

A Dialogue Larger Than Two

The meeting signalled a subtle yet profound shift in the pageant narrative — from the external to the existential. It reflected the evolving consciousness among India's youth that beauty and awareness are not opposites but allies.

Dr Singh's ongoing work through Sarva Dharma Samvaad and Meditative Living continues to advance eco-spirituality, interfaith harmony, and mindful citizenship. A frequent speaker at international forums on climate ethics and inner ecology, he often reminds audiences that “the gravest pollution today is the pollution of human consciousness.”

Manika's advocacy, meanwhile, focuses on neurodiversity and youth mental health, with upcoming outreach programs for schools and universities. Her empathetic approach mirrors Dr Singh's belief that “the mind is the first ecosystem we must heal.”

Beyond Crowns and Cameras

As Manika prepares to represent India on the global stage, her path is guided by a rare blend of poise and purpose. In an era that often equates success with spectacle, her meeting with Dr Manu Singh stands as a reminder that true beauty radiates from awareness and inner balance.

The dialogue concluded in reflective silence — two generations united by a shared conviction:

That beauty must mean consciousness, and that the universe one seeks to win must first be understood from within.

About Dr Manu Singh

Dr Manu Singh is an environmentalist, philosopher, and interfaith leader. Through Sarva Dharma Samvaad (SDS) and Meditative Living, he has been instrumental in promoting ecological responsibility, mindful living, and harmony among spiritual traditions. His global initiatives have connected scientists, monks, and policymakers in the quest for a more compassionate and sustainable planet.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.