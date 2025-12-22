Where Christmas Breaks Convention: Surreal Global's Signature Seasonal Expression

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Surreal Global, pioneers in transforming spaces into magical experiences, return this Christmas season with an expansive national and international showcase, reimagining festive decor through character, craft, and narrative. As part of Surreal Christmas, the brand has crafted over 25 bespoke Christmas trees across landmark locations worldwide.

Rooted in Surreal Global's philosophy of storytelling through space, a 'Surreal' Christmas unfolds as a thematic celebrationeach installation possessing its own tone, personality, and voice. These thoughtfully curated narratives evoke festive joy and wonder, resonating with audiences across geographies and cultures.

At Jio World Drive, Mumbai, the spotlight shone on "Christmas Gala." Delving into imaginative storytelling, the installation featured a central protagonistthe chic Christmas treesurrounded by an ensemble of character-driven elements, each with a distinct and unforgettable personality. The design captured whimsy and wonder through micro-expressive, anthropomorphic details that infused dynamic life into a static form. From custom-tailored outfits to meticulously moulded features, every element played a role in unfolding the story, allowing visitors to walk through a world of their own, leaving them in awe.

Celebrating glamour at Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai, Surreal Global collaborated with Sephora x Fenty Beauty to create a sequin-studded Christmas spectacle, seamlessly blending fashion, beauty, and holiday cheer under one roof. With multiple notable projects executed for the Phoenix Group across the country, as well as installations at Jio and Bengaluru International Airport, and festive brand collaborations with Anand Jewels and Eish by Anand Jewels, Surreal Global is also elevating celebrations nationwide through Winter Fest 2025.

At major Adani Airports - Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Lucknow, and Mangalore, Winter Fest aims at transforming transit spaces into immersive festive destinations. Custom-designed Christmas trees, interactive installations, and unique experiences at each airport enhanced the waiting experience, making festive travel memorable and engaging, and airports into destinations.

Guided by the philosophy 'Crafted in India, Made for the World,' Surreal Global continues to expand its global footprint. This season, the United Kingdom witnessed one of the brand's spectacular Christmas tree installations, through collaboration with native craftsmen and skilled executors. From structural setup and intricate detailing to production and on-site execution, the project exemplified seamless cross-continental creative synergy.

Continuing its legacy of blending global experiences, Surreal Global once again brought European Christmas traditions to India through 'World of Christmas', an in-house design and production concept. Featuring charming Christmas markets, Santa's Grotto, boutique stores, food, entertainment, and a magnificent central tree, the experience is spreading festive cheer throughout December and is hosted this year at Jio World Drive, Mumbai.

Defining a 'Surreal' Christmas may be challenging, because every tree shines with its own story, spirit, and light.

This season, Surreal Global didn't just design decor- it designed moments, memories, and magical worlds that transcend space, culture, and continents.

