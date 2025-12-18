Where Craft Meets Culture: Perch at Humayun's Tomb

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: Perch announces the opening of its newest and most contemplative destination experience at the Humayun's Tomb Museum Precinct, bringing its belief in slow conversations, crafted flavours, and warm, grounding spaces into one of Delhi's most meaningful cultural landscapes. At Perch, the best conversations happen slowly over a cup that warms the hand and in a space that invites pause. At Humayun's, tomb that pause naturally deepens.

Perch at Sunrise opens with soft light, yoga, breathwork, and grounding rituals. Perch at Noon brightens into an animated setting filled with conversations and spontaneous exchanges. Perch at Twilight settles into a warm, contemplative atmosphere with music, poetry, and immersive storytelling. Each hour offers a distinct way to inhabit the space.

"Perch has always been where the city comes to breathe quiet corners, crafted flavours, and moments that unfold as slowly as you need them to. From beloved neighbourhood nooks to the garden calm of Sunder Nursery, our rhythm remains the same: familiar, fresh, and full of quiet surprises. Here's to more celebratory moments, quiet perches, shared tables, and more reasons to perch a little longer. Take a seat, take a sip, take your time."

Sandeep Bishnoi, Managing Director, Perch Wine & Coffee

Kartikeya Ratan, Executive Chef, Perch at Humayun's Tomb, has led the F&B vision for the new Perch opening, crafting a menu that reflects Perch's signature elegance while celebrating global flavours. With a keen focus on quality, innovation, and guest experience, she brings a refined yet approachable culinary identity to the space. The menu is designed keeping in mind seasonal produce, ensuring freshness and a dynamic connection to nature's rhythm.

"At Perch at Humayun's Tomb, food becomes another form of conversation. Our menu is rooted in comfort and craft, but it's designed to evolve with the day unhurried, expressive, and deeply sensory. Whether it's a simple, perfectly made omelette in the morning or layered flavours that unfold slowly by twilight, each dish is meant to complement the cultural rhythm of the space. Here, art, culture, and cuisine don't sit separately they meet at the table."

Kartikeya Ratan, Executive Chef, Perch at Humayun's Tomb

At Perch at Humayun's Tomb, the menu is conceived as an extension of the cultural landscape it inhabits - quietly layered, deeply considered, and shaped by time rather than trend. Drawing from Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, European, and global influences, the food reflects Delhi's plural soul, where histories overlap and flavours travel without losing their sense of place, Designed with a strong emphasis on seasonal produce, the menu balances comfort and creativity, shaped by quality, innovation, and a deeply considered guest experience.

At Perch Humayun's Tomb, food is never positioned as a spectacle. It is a companion to dialogue, art, and memory. Each dish is designed to hold space for conversations to deepen, for stories to surface, and for time to slowso dining becomes part of the same quiet rhythm that defines Perch at Humayun's Tomb , from sunrise to twilight.

The day begins gently, with breakfast rituals that invite stillness - Foxtail millet upma, eggs prepared just the way you like them, mascarpone and citrus French toast, and baked egg shakshouka comforting, grounding, and attuned to the soft morning light of the gardens outside. As conversations gather, the menu opens into small plates designed for sharing: wild mushroom tacos with mojo verde, parsley falafel on hummus with warm pita and house pickles, cassava bravas finished with fermented piccante salsa, grilled fish tacos with pineapple salsa, and pulled lamb croquettes with cilantro jalapeno dip.

Pastas, baked dishes, and gratins bring depth and reassurance orecchiette and spaghetti aglio e olio, rigatoni with roasted pumpkin bechamel, winter vegetable and lamb lasagnettes, and slow-baked cannelloniplates built on patience, seasonality, and comfort. Larger expressions follow with quiet confidence: winter pot pies, grilled seabass with butternut squash risotto, harissa tiger prawns with quinoa risotto, Norwegian salmon with saffron quinoa, and Bavarian pork sausage with caramelised onion jus.

For desserts, the experience softens into warmth and nostalgia: cinnamon and fig cake, coffee tres leches, chocolate puddings and brookies meant to be lingered over rather than concluded quickly.

Set beside Sunder Nursery and framed by sandstone pathways and gardens, the latest outpost of Perch sits at a point where memory and modernity meet. To embed the experience meaningfully into the precinct, Perch partners with Yasmin Kidwai as Culture Partner, shaping the cultural rhythm and programming of the space. Under her vision, the cultural identity of Perch at Humayun's is shaped around five pillars rooted in Delhi's spirit: culture, craft, heritage, art, and conversations.

"Delhi has always been a city of stories, of listening and of shared reflection. At Perch at Humayun's Tomb, we wanted to create a cultural rhythm that feels true to that spirit. The evenings of music and poetry, the salons, the walks, the conversations are all designed as gentle gatherings where voices meet and ideas travel. Nothing here is about performance. It is about intimacy, memory and the joy of being part of something quietly collective."

Yasmin Kidwai, Cultural Ambassador- Perch at Humayun's Tomb

These ideas unfold through intimate music and poetry gatherings, salons where ideas become living heritage, evenings with heritage storytellers, Sip & Stroll interpretive walks, and a Craft and Textile series that highlights the work of artisansallowing art and culture to exist in quiet dialogue with food.

With its expanded dining, nuanced beverage programme, open-air setting, and cultural experiences carried from morning to twilight, Perch at Humayun's Tomb offers visitors a thoughtful, grounding pause within one of Delhi's most significant precincts. It becomes a place where time does not rush. It sips.

Perch at Humayun's Tomb Museum Precinct opened to the public since 15th December, 2025.

Factsheet:

Address:Perch, World Heritage Site Museum, Cafe 3, Government Sunder Nursery Management Trust Facility Block of, Nizamuddin, Humayun's Tomb, New Delhi, Delhi 110003

Meal for two: 1600 - 1800 + taxes (wine and cocktails starting from January)

Timings: 8am-8pm

Reservation Number: We don't take reservations

Insta Page: https://www.instagram.com/perchindelhi/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor