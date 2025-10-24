Where Cultures Collide: Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI X Moscow Presented 'Hatsibana' By Fatima Shogenova

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 24: The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) continues to champion cultural exchange through its designer exchange programme with the Russian Fashion Council. As part of this ongoing initiative, FDCI is delighted to welcome Russian designer Fatima Shogenova, founder of the label Hatsibana, to showcase at the upcoming edition of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. The presentation will be held on 10th October 2025 at 9:30 PM at The Grand, New Delhi.

Earlier this year, in the March 2025 season, FDCI hosted Russian designer ZAZA, whose showcase received an enthusiastic response from attendees and highlighted the success of this cultural collaboration. The October edition builds on that momentum, further strengthening ties between the Indian and Russian fashion communities.

Commenting on the initiative, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said: "At FDCI, we see cultural exchange as a vital part of our mission to position Indian fashion within a larger global dialogue. Our partnership with the Russian Fashion Council allows us to celebrate diversity, creativity, and mutual respect between our industries. We are excited to welcome Fatima Shogenova to New Delhi and look forward to her showcase this season."

