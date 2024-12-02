Where Luxury Meets Tranquillity: Discover Amaraanth, South Goa

PRNewswire

Margao (Goa) [India], December 2: Walking distance from Fatrade beach, in South Goa, Amaraanth is a twelve-suite seaside hideaway, with beach access, where life is comparable to being in the verdant country estate of a well-travelled friend. The brainchild of Shradha Binani, daughter of Braj Binani, Amaraanth draws both its name and its promise from a flower that as per Greek mythology never withers. The promise being that the memory of one's time here, too, will not wither.

To feed the body, there's a culinary icon on hand to advise and inspire the resident kitchen team. To feed the soul, there's an abundance of thought-provoking art by Indian artists such as Subodh Kerkar, Thomas the Potter and Bhisaji Gadekar. To help one look and live healthier, there are wellness treatments by The HVN that are otherwise only available in London. And to uplift one's spirits, the beverages are of a standard found only at bars on Asia's 50 Best List, no less. All delivered in a manner that is rooted in Goa, but derived from the world. Think of it as sophisticated susegad.

Design Philosophy

Amaraanth's design philosophy revolves around harmonising the natural surroundings with the built environment. The architect, George Seemon, Stapati, was inspired by the rural charm of this secluded destination, nestled within a walkable distance to the sea. With an existing structure already in place, their aim was to retain as much of it as possible, ensuring it integrates seamlessly into its surroundings and minimises its environmental impact. The vision was to enhance and showcase the inherent value of the location, resulting in a seamless blend of contemporary design with traditional vernacular style, emphasising outdoor living and the natural beauty of the locale.

Their approach involved combining smaller rooms into larger, more open spaces to enhance the sense of expansiveness. The resort's architectural layout balances form and function, allowing the landscape and structure to coexist in harmony. Guests are enveloped in the beauty of Goa at every turn, with spaces designed to seamlessly connect indoor and outdoor environments. Key aspects of Amaraanth's design include the meticulous use of locally sourced materials and sustainable building methods. The use of laterite stone pays homage to traditional Goan architecture while supporting environmental sustainability. The furniture predominantly features bamboo and wicker weave, and the sloping roofs and internal lime-plastered walls reinforce the sustainable and cohesive design language throughout the resort.

Stay

Indulge in Goa's laidback charm from the luxurious comfort of the consciously crafted suites, each one decorated with bespoke art, and fully equipped with all the essentials the sophisticated traveller may seek. Amaraanth's twelve spacious suites fall across three distinct categories, catering to various preferences and needs. All suites, irrespective of category, come with butler service and one-way complimentary airport transfer.

Food & Beverage

Amaraanth Kitchen is a 30-seater space which opens out onto the greenery that surrounds the property and, in a way, represents the heart and soul of the property. Chef Ritu Dalmia, Amaraanth's Culinary Curator, describes Amaraanth's food philosophy as "our love letter to the well-travelled food enthusiast". With nearly 30 years of experience, Dalmia is uniquely placed to make that claim. Her vision then delivers on the plate a nuanced, genre-defying expression of a culinary culture that is in keeping with Amaraanth's sophisticated susegad vibe. Every dish will highlight seasonality and champion local produce and ingredients; their growers, makers and harvesters. The menu not only exposes the palate to authentic and Goan-inspired food, but also offers pan-Indian classics and international concepts. "Amaraanth represents subtle luxury, with a sense of comfort and intimacy," says Dalmia. "It's menu showcases simple, tasty food presented elegantly using the highest quality of ingredients, 90 percent of which is locally sourced."

The Lab at Amaraanth is a collaboration between Amaraanth and Countertop India, one of India's leading bar and beverage consulting companies. Led by Pankaj Balachandran, Countertop India has been instrumental in placing Indian bars on the global beverages map. Adhering to Amaraanth's philosophy of being local-first, low-carbon, and immersive, The Lab at Amaraanth emphasises mindful sustainability. The beverage program celebrates Goa's rich bounty by working with local farms, producers, and artisans to highlight regional flavours and advocate for locally-made spirits, such as feni. This is achieved through tasting experiences and innovative drink serves.

Wellness

The HVN is a sanctuary, an oasis of peace and calm, designed to create a positive impact on people's well-being from the moment they arrive. Combining ancient therapies with modern science, The HVN London boasts a team of specialists and medical professionals ready to welcome and help all to feel, look and live a healthier life.

The HVN at Amaraanth is a glowing white space dedicated to pure well-being. While practices at The HVN primarily draw inspiration from the Japanese tradition of forest bathing, i.e. mindfully connecting with nature through senses such as: smell, touch, sight, sound. The artfully created wellness offerings at The HVN go further by synchronising heritage therapies with modern technologies. The HVN's Hydro Bed, (available at Amaraath) for instance, is a water mattress heated to 38°C that cradles the body and allows for massages, scrubs, wraps and the cleansing after to happen right on the bed. There are also outdoor bathing rituals that cleanse the skin and calm the soul. At the core of The HVN x Amaraanth Partnership lies a simple promisean experience founded on authenticity and mindful luxury.

To know more:

Instagram | Website

Address: Fatrade Beach Rd, Varca, Fatrade, Goa 403721

Contact number: 092255 88790

