Where Play Meets Pure Joy: The Story of HappyOn

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 21: In the bustling heart of Ahmedabad, where life seems to sprint ahead, there exists a vibrant sanctuary of joya haven where laughter echoes, imaginations soar, and childhood thrives. Welcome to HappyOn Party & Play, a one-of-a-kind destination that rekindles the simple, unfiltered magic of being a child.

HappyOn's story is as heartwarming as the space itself. It began with Samir and Rhea Virani, a dynamic couple and devoted parents, who noticed a concerning trend among childrenthe growing reliance on screens for entertainment. They dreamt of something different, something transformative. They envisioned a space where kids could unplug, connect, and simply revel in being kids.

That dream became HappyOna 100% gadget-free indoor play area, the first of its kind in Gujarat.

A Safe Haven for Families

Stepping into HappyOn is like entering a child's dreamlanda burst of colors, cheerful laughter, and endless possibilities for fun. The venue is uniquely designed with a powerful ethos: safety and inclusivity. Entry is only allowed to families with children, ensuring a secure and wholesome environment for all. Parents can relax knowing their little ones are playing in a space free from strangers and digital distractions.

Spaces Built for Play and Exploration

HappyOn isn't just a play areait's a vibrant universe of fun, creativity, and energy. The trampoline zone invites kids to bounce with boundless excitement, while the ball pool offers a delightful sensory escape for toddlers. A dedicated sports areathe busiest hub in HappyOnlets kids play cricket, pickleball, basketball, and volleyball, fostering not just physical activity but also teamwork and camaraderie. The activity zone challenges children to climb, balance, and imagine, encouraging both agility and creativity.

More Than Just PlayA Place for Celebrations and Memories

For parents, HappyOn is more than a play destination. It's a place where milestones are celebrated and memories are created. Whether it's a customized birthday party or a private family gathering, the venue offers tailored packages to make every occasion special. Events at HappyOn are all about creating joy-filled moments for children and their loved ones.

Making Every Day a Celebration

Beyond everyday play, HappyOn specializes in hosting unique, kid-focused events. From Father's Day and Friendship Day to Janmashtami, Halloween, Christmas, and New Year's Kids Parties, every event is thoughtfully curated to celebrate childhood and strengthen bonds. These events bring families together, creating a community of shared smiles and laughter.

A Cozy Corner for Parents

While children dive into play, parents can unwind at the HappyOn Cafe. This warm and inviting space serves freshly brewed coffee, soothing tea, and healthy, kid-friendly snacks. It's the perfect spot for parents to recharge while their little ones explore and engage.

Building a Community of JoyOne Franchise at a Time

Samir and Rhea's vision doesn't stop at Ahmedabad. HappyOn is looking to expand its joyful mission by partnering with like-minded individuals who share their passion for children's growth and happiness. The team is seeking franchise partners in Gandhinagar, Surat, Baroda, Pune, Mumbai, Rajkot, and Bangalore.

"We're not just looking for investors," says Samir. "We want partners who genuinely care about children and are willing to invest their time and energy alongside their resources."

A Vision for the Future

As HappyOn continues to grow, its mission remains unwavering: to bring families together through the joy of play, to celebrate childhood in its purest form, and to create a screen-free oasis in a tech-driven world.

To join this growing community of happy faces or explore franchise opportunities, visit their Instagram handle instagram.com/happyonplay for a glimpse of their vibrant world. You can also book your visit or learn more at happyonplay.com.

If you're ready to rediscover the magic of play, HappyOn is waiting to welcome you.

